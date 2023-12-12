Similar levels of customisation have been built into the AMG Dynamic Select driving programme modes. The SL 63 S E Performance sports a total of eight (Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Smoothness, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual), with each affecting different parameters such as engine and transmission mapping, steering weight, chassis damping and exhaust sound. These programmes can be selected via the AMG button and central display in the centre console or the AMG steering wheel buttons.
The chassis of the range-topping SL 63 S E Performance features AMG Active Ride Control suspension and semiactive roll stabilisation as standard. The latter consists of displacement dampers (adjustable in both rebound and compression) interconnected by semiactive hydraulic elements in place of conventional torsion bar stabilisers. The upshot of this system is much-improved body control when tackling a set of twisty corners but also a significantly more comfortable ride when driving straight ahead.
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance breaks cover with 600kW
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday lifted the lid on its explosive new SL 63 S E Performance.
Dubbed the most innovative and powerful SL of all time, this flagship hybrid model is armed with a 4.0l V8 biturbo engine producing 450kW and 850Nm of torque. Mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission, this free-revving combustion unit is boosted by a 150kW electric motor neatly integrated into the rear axle — a piece of Formula 1-derived tech that results in a total system output of 600kW and a whopping 1,420Nm. According to Mercedes-AMG these figures will see the SL 63 S E Performance nail the all-important 0-100 km/h sprint in a claimed 2.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 317km/h.
Image: Supplied
Juiced by a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the electric motor integrates its own two-speed transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential. Forming part of the vehicle's fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, it is capable of distributing torque to the front axle whenever excess slip on the rear axle is detected.
Though optimised for maximum performance, this unit allows the SL 63 S E Performance to travel up to 13km on electric only power. Charging takes place via the installed 3.7kW on-board charger with alternating current at a charging station, wallbox or regular household socket. Brake recuperation also feeds power back into the cells and drivers can move between four levels of recuperation power via the right AMG steering wheel button.
Image: Supplied
Similar levels of customisation have been built into the AMG Dynamic Select driving programme modes. The SL 63 S E Performance sports a total of eight (Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Smoothness, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual), with each affecting different parameters such as engine and transmission mapping, steering weight, chassis damping and exhaust sound. These programmes can be selected via the AMG button and central display in the centre console or the AMG steering wheel buttons.
The chassis of the range-topping SL 63 S E Performance features AMG Active Ride Control suspension and semiactive roll stabilisation as standard. The latter consists of displacement dampers (adjustable in both rebound and compression) interconnected by semiactive hydraulic elements in place of conventional torsion bar stabilisers. The upshot of this system is much-improved body control when tackling a set of twisty corners but also a significantly more comfortable ride when driving straight ahead.
Image: Supplied
Other standout features include standard rear axle steering and a set of black 20-inch multi-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels shod with staggered high-performance tyres (265/40 up front and 295/35 at the rear). Larger 21-inch wheels are available as an option. The vehicle's aerodynamics also received attention; specifically at the rear where you will find a retuned extendable spoiler controlled by revised software specific to the SL 63 S E Performance. According to Mercedes-AMG, from speeds of 80km/h the spoiler adopts five new angular positions to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance.
Stopping power comes courtesy of a standard AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system, with bronze-coloured six-piston fixed calipers clamping down on 420mm rotors up front. On the rear axle, one-piston floating calipers shroud 380mm discs.
Image: Supplied
Like its siblings, the 2+2 cabin of the SL 63 S E Performance is a luxurious affair home to standard niceties such as electrically adjustable AMG sports seats, Nappa leather upholstery and the German carmaker's latest generation MBUX multimedia system. Though it gains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.
“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio,” explains Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe. “The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future. First and foremost is the new SL 63 S E Performance, which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family. With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving. Extensive equipment options and the high-quality materials used also make the SL one of the most exclusive roadsters on the market — a real dream car.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a violent shade of violet
Exclusive new Ducati Diavel for Bentley is a two-wheel Batur
Porsche unleashes all-new Panamera performance saloon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos