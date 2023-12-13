New Models

JLR teases new Range Rover Electric

13 December 2023 - 10:00 By Motoring Reporter
The Range Rover Electric will marry silent propulsion with the firm's legendary all-terrain capability.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given us details about its new Range Rover Electric.

To be sold with its mild hybrid and plug-in electric hybrid siblings, this luxury SUV will ride on the firm's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform capable of traversing a plethora of different terrains.

Sporting a water wading depth of 850mm, the British carmaker said the first Range Rover Electric mules are being put through their paces in some of the world's most gruelling environments: from Sweden to Dubai, in temperatures ranging from -40ºC to +50ºC. This rigorous real world testing will ensure the robustness of the SUV's electric drive system, including its underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity and vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating.

Performance is said to rival that of the flagship Range Rover V8.
Image: Supplied

At the opposite end of the spectrum, JLR is working hard to ensure the Range Rover Electric is the most polished and luxurious Range Rover model offered to the public. 

We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created,” said executive director of product engineering Thomas Müller.

“The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability — but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.”

Though JLR is yet to divulge in-depth details about the vehicle's powertrain, they confirmed the Range Rover Electric's 800V architecture will give it performance comparable to that of the flagship Range Rover V8. This means 0-100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and maximum speed of 260km/h. It will also have significant towing capabilities.

The Range Rover Electric will sport a water wading depth of 850mm.
Image: Supplied

If the sound of the new Range Rover Electric piques your interest, flips your switch, you will be pleased to know you can already join the queue to place your order

“Since going on sale in 2021, the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability,” said Ranger Rover MD Geraldine Ingham. “Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of demand in our 53-year history.

“Because of this success, we’re opening the official waiting list to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times.”

