Mini unveils entry level Countryman C model with three cylinders
The mild-hybrid car gets substantial boosts in power and torque
Mini recently launched its new generation Countryman overseas in several models including the fiery John Cooper Works flagship, the Countryman S All4 and the electric SE.
Now it has introduced the more affordable entry level Countryman C to the line-up. It is powered by a three-cylinder petrol turbo engine with outputs of 125kW and 280Nm, representing substantial power and torque boosts over the 100kW and 220Nm in the outgoing three-cylinder 1.5l engine.
Mild hybrid technology recovers braking energy and supports the internal combustion engine during accelerations with 14kW electric drive power. This makes the car capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a feisty 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212km/h, while keeping fuel economy at a claimed 6.5l/100km.
As an entry level model, the Countryman C combines typical Mini features such as agility and driving pleasure with generous standard equipment, said Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand.
It has a practical 202mm ground clearance for tackling uneven roads, and alloy wheels are available in different designs and sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches. The new Countryman has undergone a major redesign with more angular LED headlights and an octagonal grille, but retains signature features such as short overhangs and a “floating” roof. Piano Black roof rails are standard equipment to allow the fitment of a roof box.
The Countryman is the most practical Mini and the new version is even more family sized. It is 130mm longer and 80mm higher than its predecessor, for improved interior room for up to five people. The standard sports seats with patterned multi-tone textile are wider to give passengers more space. The boot has grown to a sizeable 450l and expands to 1,460l with the rear seats folded down.
The minimalistic interior design has a round OLED display with a diameter of 240mm for controlling all infotainment and assistance functions via touch or voice command. The Mini Experience Modes change the appearance of the cockpit, with ambient lighting and sound design. All driving functions can be controlled via the characteristic Mini toggle bar.
For the first time the Driving Assistant Plus option allows the Mini Countryman to have partially automated Level 2 driving, allowing the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel up to a speed of 60km/h, provided they remain ready to intervene at any time.
As with all models in the new Mini family, the Countryman offers a wide range of customisation options with the new Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW trim variants.
Mini has confirmed its new generation Countryman will arrive in South Africa next year.
