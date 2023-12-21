Ford unleashes 537kW F-150 Raptor R in the US

Ford has unleashed the most powerful version of the F-150, the US' best-selling bakkie for 46 years.
The F-150 Raptor R is the most muscular and off-road capable model of the full-size pickup, thanks to an updated 5.2l supercharged V8 engine cranking out 537kW and 868Nm of torque — a 15kW increase achieved with reduced air inlet losses and optimised calibration that also results in a wider torque curve.
In US high-performance bakkie battles, it puts the Ford ahead of the 523kW Ram 1500 TRX.
The Ford’s latest power hike is a major jump over the first F-150 Raptor that debuted 14 years ago with 231kW from a 5.4l V8. The F-150 Raptor has built a legacy of bringing customers closer to Baja desert racing-inspired performance.
The engine is paired to a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system, but no performance figures have been released.
The updated F-150 Raptor R also has tweaks to the lights and other front-end styling, with more personalisation options such as a custom front bumper and additional driving lights. There's also more technology, including bigger screens in the cabin and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android.
Another new feature specific to the standard Raptor and the Raptor R is a set of optional Fox Dual Live Valve shocks with variable rebound damping for improved comfort on- and off-road.
Pricing for the 2024 F-150 Raptor R starts at $111,550 (R2m).
Image: Supplied
