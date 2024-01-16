Mazda is aiming to inject excitement back into its model line-up with its newly announced Mazda Spirit Racing sub-brand. Quietly revealed at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, Mazda Spirit Racing is the Hiroshima-based carmaker's new in-house racing division that aims to bring to market a brace of more performance-orientated road cars.
Picking up where Mazdaspeed left off in 2013, Mazda Spirit Racing has developed two concept cars that should give Japanese car fans something to smile about should they get the green light for production.
The first is the Mazda Spirit Racing RS, which is ostensibly a latest-generation ND3 MX-5 Miata fitted with a modified engine, lowered suspension and Rays alloy wheels shod with sticky Bridgestone Potenza tyres. Further upgrades include a bespoke body kit, Brembo brakes, Recaro seats and an Alcantara steering wheel.
Mazda Spirit Racing wants to make the marque fun again
Image: Mazda/YouTube
If roadsters aren't your thing then you'll be pleased to know the second car to receive the Mazda Spirit Racing conceptual treatment is the trusty Mazda3. Looking every bit the Tokyo street racer, the Mazda Spirit Racing Mazda3 wears a similarly aggressive body kit complemented by a set of large Rays alloy wheels and a healthy drop in ride height. Its interior benefits from equally supportive Recaro seats plus generous lashings of Alcantara.
Love 'em or hate 'em, here's hoping both the concepts get the corporate go-ahead as Mazda has been in need of performance fizz and sparkle for way too long.
