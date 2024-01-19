New Models

New electric Jeep Wagoneer S set for launch later this year

19 January 2024 - 08:57 By Motoring Staff
The Jeep Wagoneer S sports a reimagined LED-lit seven-slot front grille.
Image: Supplied

Jeep is gearing up for a landmark year in 2024 with the impending launch of its inaugural global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and an expanded SUV lineup. The spotlight is on the all-new, all-electric premium Jeep Wagoneer S, slated for release in the US in the fall of 2024, followed by availability in key international markets.

Exclusively offered as a BEV, the Wagoneer S boasts standard 4xe capability, integrating all-terrain management, advanced Jeep-focused technology and noteworthy performance features, including a robust 447kW power output and an impressive 0-100km/h acceleration time of around 3.5 seconds. Emphasising aerodynamic efficiency, its sleek exterior design showcases a reimagined LED-lit seven-slot front grille.

The introduction aligns with Jeep's ongoing global electrification initiative, aiming to redefine 4xe as the new 4x4 and advance the brand's vision of achieving zero emission freedom. The initiative is a crucial step in supporting Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan, which targets net-zero carbon emissions.

