Fully refreshed Honda Fit range available in Mzansi

23 January 2024 - 11:19 By Motoring Reporter
1.5 Comfort and Elegance models benefit from sportier exterior styling.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

In December 2023 Honda treated its flagship Fit Hybrid to a mild makeover that saw the addition of new bumpers, a wireless charging pad and slightly more potent powertrain. 

The Japanese carmaker has extended this refresh to the rest of its versatile Fit line-up to offer local customers more style and features for their hard-earned buck.

As with the range-topping Hybrid, the entry-level 1.5 Comfort and mid-tier Elegance models feature similarly sporty front and rear bumper designs for enhanced road presence. They also benefit from an updated honeycomb radiator grille design, black headlight projector ring surround and window frame/pillar trim garnished with a new matte black finish. 

The vehicle's window frame and pillar trim are garnished with a new matte black finish.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

All Fit models boast enhanced specification with features such as LED headlights and daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, smart keyless entry, a nine-inch infotainment system and Honda Sensing fitted as standard. The latter is an advanced suite of driver assistance systems including collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation and automatic high-beam assist.

Absent on the Comfort model, the Fit Elegance boasts the same wireless charger as the flagship Hybrid. Honda has also decided to no longer offer the Fit Executive variant. 

Versatile cabin benefits from more features including Honda Sensing on all model variants.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

As before the Comfort and Elegance are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 89kW and 145Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a continuously variable transmission. Honda claims this power unit sips 5.5l/100km across the combined cycle. 

Pricing for the updated Honda Fit range as follows:

1.5 Comfort: R379,900

1.5 Elegance: R415,900

1.5 Hybrid: R544,900

Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

