Available as a coupé only, the LC 500h is a stylistic dead ringer for its V8 stablemate and retains the same carbon-fibre roof designed to reduce overall kerb weight and lower the car's centre of gravity for better handling. Bi-LED automatic headlamps flank a huge Lexus spindle grille while swollen wheel arches house a beautiful set of 21-inch forged alloys. Further highlights include a retractable rear spoiler, colour-coded door handles/ side mirrors and revised LED tail light clusters. Customers can pick from 10 exterior paint hues: White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Solar Storm Red, Poseidon Blue, Graphite Black, Naples Yellow, Terrane Khaki, Sonic Iridium, Sonic Chrome and the all-new Sonic Copper.
Built to Lexus' typically high standards, the luxurious interior of the LC 500h is rich in features including an LFA-inspired digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 13-speaker Mark Levinson Reference Audio sound system, fully adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with air purification, head-up display and a heated three-spoke leather steering wheel fitted with tactile magnesium shift paddles. While the dashboard is wrapped in vegan-friendly synthetic leather the seats are upholstered in Alcantara; the front chairs featuring heating/ventilation as well as electronic adjustment.
This is what the Lexus LC 500h will set you back in South Africa
Pricing for the Lexus LC 500h has quietly emerged on the Japanese luxury carmaker's local website. Replacing the LC 500 no longer available at dealerships, this sleek Lexus flagship substitutes the naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 engine in favour of a hybridised 3.5l V6.
Paired to an electric motor juiced by a lithium-ion battery pack, Lexus claims a combined system output of 264kW — good enough for 0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds and a limited VO2 max of 250km/h. For context, its V8-powered sibling manages the former in 4.7 seconds while bettering the latter by 20km/h. Though it may be slightly slower, the LC 500h sips less fuel than the LC 500: 6.7l/100km versus 11.6l/100km across the combined cycle.
Aiding in this thrifty performance is the firm's complex Multi Stage Hybrid gearbox, which effectively pairs a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a conventional four-speed automatic: a mechanical merger said to improve both frugality and overall driving enjoyment (the classic CVT 'rubber-band effect' is diminished). As with V8 derivative, this unit distributes power to the rear axle via a limited-slip differential.
Lexus Drive Mode Select is fitted as standard and allows drivers to toggle between five preset modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Sport S+ and Comfort. Further innovations come in the form of active cabin noise cancelling and driver aids such as blind spot monitoring, lane trace assist, rear cross traffic alert, active cornering assist, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring. Adaptive variable suspension monitors factors such as vehicle yaw rate, g-force speed and driver input to seamlessly adapt to real time road conditions.
Now available at dealers the new Lexus LC 500h retails for R2,542,800. This includes a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan, and an eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty ensuring peace of mind in the event of failure or malfunction.
