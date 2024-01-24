Updated VW Golf unveiled with new styling, tech and features

Inside the cabin you'll find a newly developed intuitive infotainment system with a free-standing touchscreen measuring up to 12.9-inches in size. According to Volkswagen it has been ergonomically optimised and includes new illuminated touch sliders for temperature and volume control at its base. The system's software has also been enhanced and will soon offer integration with ChatGPT.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen is this year celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic and immensely popular Golf hatchback. To celebrate this significant milestone the German carmaker has unveiled a mildly updated version of the Golf Mk8 that first arrived on the scene in 2019.
Unveiled in Wolfsburg on Wednesday, the Golf Mk8.5 hits the asphalt with subtle exterior enhancements including a revised front bumper design, new LED headlight clusters and — for the first time in the model's history — an illuminated VW grille badge. IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are available as an option and when fitted provide a main beam range of up to 500m. The rear of the vehicle features new tail lamp clusters with 3D light graphics.
Image: Supplied
The Golf Mk8.5 further benefits from a slew of updated driver assistance systems. These include Park Assist Plus and Park Assist Pro. Available on the Golf for the first time, the latter allows owners to guide their vehicle in and out of tight parking spaces using nothing but their smartphone. Another new feature is Area View, which merges all four of the Golf's cameras to provide a 360º all-round view projected on the touchscreen.
Foreign markets can look forward to an improved GTE plug-in hybrid model offering additional power and an electric range of about 100km. An efficient 48V mild hybrid eTSI will also be made available as will more conventional turbocharged petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) models. The flagship GTI promises to deliver even sportier performance with increased engine power compared to its predecessor (195kW up from 180kW).
Further Golf derivatives will be introduced throughout 2024.
