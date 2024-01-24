BMW X3
BMW M3 Touring and 5 Series sedan en route to South Africa
Image: Supplied
BMW enthusiasts have a raft of new models to look forward to in South Africa this year, including the launch of the new BMW 5 Series and locally built X3 plug-in hybrid.
At a media event in Midrand on Tuesday, BMW South Africa laid out its plans to introduce new cars and motorcycles from its BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad stables.
Image: Supplied
BMW 5 Series
The midsize luxury sedan begins BMW’s local model onslaught when it arrives in showrooms at the end of February. The eighth-generation 5 Series, dubbed the G60, features a wealth of digital innovations and is available for the first time in an all-electric i5 model. The new 5 Series is more dynamic and comfortable than ever, with what BMW calls “a reduced design language” that emphasises sporty elegance and presence. Inside, the mostly digitised cockpit has fewer buttons and controls.
The new 5 Series will arrive in South Africa initially with the diesel-powered 520d and electric i5 M60 xDrive — the latter boasting outputs of 442kW and 820Nm and the ability to silently accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is electrically limited to 230km/h and the maximum range is a claimed 516km.
Image: Supplied
MINI
The fourth new Mini under BMW custodianship, the car will be introduced locally this year in five-door Countryman and three- and five-door Cooper hatch variants. They are larger than their predecessors and boast a cleaner design, a hi-tech interior with an OLED infotainment screen and an optional digital dog personal assistant.
Mini is to become an all-electric brand by 2030, but in the meantime the new line-up will include battery-powered and petrol models.
The new Cooper SE electric has a much longer battery range of 402km and sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.
On the petrol side, the high-performance Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) flagship wields a powerful 2.0l petrol turbo engine and all-wheel drive and blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds.
BMW X2
BMW revealed its second-generation X2 Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) in October.
Compared with the outgoing model unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, this comprehensively restyled newcomer is considerably roomier.
The first X2 blurred the lines between hatchback and station wagon, but the second-generation model has a fastback design with an aggressively raked silhouette and coupé-like proportions.
The range-topping X2 M35i xDrive will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine making 233kW and 400Nm.
BMW M3 Touring
Blending muscular performance with practicality, the first M3 in station wagon body style will be available in limited quantities as a direct rival to Audi’s RS4 Avant.
The M3 Competition Touring has the same powertrain as the M3 sedan and M4 Coupe, namely an M xDrive all-wheel drive system paired with a twin-turbo 3.0l straight-6 petrol engine with outputs of 375kW and 650Nm. It can haul large loads and sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds.
Image: Supplied
Motorcycles
The iconic twin-cylinder boxer engine GS dual-purpose bike has been reborn with more power, less weight and a complete restyle. The new R 1300 GS is the latest model in a dynasty that began in 1980 with the GS 800 and gave birth to the adventure bike genre.
The big GS is also more hi-tech with a new-generation electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA) that adapts to various road and off-road conditions.
The middleweight F 750 GS and F 850 GS parallel-twin cylinder models evolve into the more powerful F 800 GS and F 900 GS respectively, with upgraded electronics, new suspension and improved off-road features.
