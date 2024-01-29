New Models

New Volkswagen Golf R teased at ice racing event in Austria

29 January 2024 - 09:43 By Motoring Reporter
The new Golf R will embrace revised exterior styling, a more user-friendly interior and most probably increased engine output.
Image: Supplied

Less than a week after revealing its refreshed eighth-generation Golf line-up, Volkswagen has given a tantalising glimpse of its updated Golf R.

Revealed at an ice racing event held in Zell am See, Austria at the weekend, a camouflaged prototype version of the German carmaker's flagship hot-hatch was put through its paces by motorsport legend Hans-Joachim Stuck and six-time World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson. 

Though no technical specifications have been divulged by the brand, the all-wheel drive Golf R is expected to receive a slight bump in power when it makes its official world premiere in the middle of the year. This will be accompanied by revised front and rear bumpers, an illuminated VW badge on the front grille and a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The new Golf R is expected to make its official world premiere in the middle of 2024.
Image: Supplied

The range-topping model will embrace the same updated interior as its siblings, which includes a newly developed infotainment system with a free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen. According to Volkswagen it has been ergonomically optimised and includes new illuminated touch sliders for temperature and volume control at its base.

“I love driving a powerful all-wheel drive car on ice and snow, especially if it’s an R model,” said Kristoffersson.

“It was great fun to sit in the new Golf for the first time. I can only say that even though the Golf R has not yet been revealed, there is a true sports car under the camouflage fans of the R brand can look forward to.”

