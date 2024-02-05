Power is provided by Nissan's 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 74kW and 160Nm of torque when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Specify the optional Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and the latter drops to 152Nm.
New Nissan Magnite Kuro arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is available in South Africa.
Built for those looking to stand out from the crowd, the new flagship model features an all-black exterior treatment extending to the front radiator grille, door handles, side blades, roof rails and rear bumper brightwork. The Kuro (Japanese word for black) rides on 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels and sports bespoke chrome badging positioned below its A-pillar. Four exterior colour shades are available including black, white, silver and red.
Image: Supplied
The cabin delivers a similar aesthetic with a piano black finish applied to the steering wheel and gear shift surround. The front AC vents have also been blacked out. Standard features include a wireless charging pad, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual front airbags, hill start assist, traction control, ABS, cruise and hill descent control.
Power is provided by Nissan's 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 74kW and 160Nm of torque when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Specify the optional Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and the latter drops to 152Nm.
Available at dealers, the new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition manual starts at R323,200 with the CVT coming in at R351,800. Both models come standard with Nissan's comprehensive six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
