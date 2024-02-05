New Models

New Porsche Taycan impresses with real-world range of up to 587km

05 February 2024 - 15:35 By Motoring Staff
The electric sports car covered up to 587km on one battery charge on public roads.
Image: Supplied

Porsche recently conducted test drives on US Interstate Highway 405 and 5 between Los Angeles and San Diego, revealing its updated Taycan electric sports car boasts an impressive range of up to 587km. The practical test, focusing on long-distance potential, showed the efficiency of the Taycan in everyday conditions.

The test involved 12 international media representatives driving four pre-series Taycan models equipped with the larger performance battery plus. The vehicles covered the distance adhering to the 120km/h speed limit. The Taycan also demonstrated more than 300kW charging power at the Electrify America charger in Torrance, Los Angeles, achieving 10 to 80% state of charge in less than 20 minutes.

With nearly 150,000 Taycan units produced since the start of production in 2019, Porsche is set to present the extensively revised model range in the coming days. Key markets for the Taycan include the US, the UK, Germany and China.

