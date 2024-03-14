The GTX twins will hit the asphalt with unique exterior styling tweaks including a bespoke front bumper design incorporating a new independent black air intake in a diamond-style design. Other standout features are model-specific daytime running lights, a set of 20-inch “Skagen” alloy wheels, gloss black side sills and rear air diffuser.
The minimalist cabin is fitted with premium sports seats (in fabric and leatherette), lots of decorative red stitching, a multifunction steering wheel and revised infotainment system. The top-tier “Performance” model features the carmaker's DCC adaptive chassis control.
Expect VW to drip-feed us more technical specs as the ID.3 GTX gets closer to launch.
The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is the all-electric GTI
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen will launch two flagship performance derivatives of its ID.3 electric hatchback later in the year. Basically a battery powered GTI, the new ID.3 GTX features a bespoke chassis with a permanent synchronous motor driving the rear axle; a layout which should prove more entertaining than the front-driven arrangement of its petrol-burning sibling.
While the base ID.3 GTX is sure to be quick enough for most, Volkswagen will also offer a “Performance” version rumoured to have about 225kW and a shedload of torque to boot.
Image: Supplied
“With its spontaneous and superior power delivery, the new ID.3 GTX Performance is for me the electric counterpart to our sporty icon, the Golf GTI Clubsport,” said Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen brand board of management responsible for development.
“An electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the GTX Performance and the GTI Clubsport share the same lightness when they accelerate. With the ID.3 GTX, Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. Driving pleasure is guaranteed.”
Image: Supplied
The GTX twins will hit the asphalt with unique exterior styling tweaks including a bespoke front bumper design incorporating a new independent black air intake in a diamond-style design. Other standout features are model-specific daytime running lights, a set of 20-inch “Skagen” alloy wheels, gloss black side sills and rear air diffuser.
The minimalist cabin is fitted with premium sports seats (in fabric and leatherette), lots of decorative red stitching, a multifunction steering wheel and revised infotainment system. The top-tier “Performance” model features the carmaker's DCC adaptive chassis control.
Expect VW to drip-feed us more technical specs as the ID.3 GTX gets closer to launch.
MORE:
Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX makes its 'Last Stand' with 754kW
Audi updates its A3 line-up
Ford reveals pricing for local Territory range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos