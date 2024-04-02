New Models

New pictures of Abarth 600e celebrate marque’s 75th anniversary

02 April 2024 - 08:54 By Motoring Staff
The Abarth 600e gets a particularly aggressive rear end design.
Image: Supplied

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Abarth has released more pictures of its hot new 600e. 

The marque's most powerful road-going model ever built, the Abarth 600e crossover is equipped with a 179kW electric motor sending drive to the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential for optimal traction.

Its high-performance Perfo-eCMP platform features updated suspension geometry for sharper handling through the twisty bits. 

Standout features of the Scorpionissima launch edition seen here include Hypnotic Purple paint, an aggressive front bumper design, large rear roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels shrouding a beefed-up brake system.

The latest photos at last give us a look at the car's interior, which receives a unique dashboard fascia with model-specific graphics and an exclusive pattern.

Form-hugging seats, an Alcantara/leather steering wheel and Abarth specific specific graphics are some of the cabin highlights.
Image: Supplied

Abarth have also bolted in a set of supportive, racing inspired front seats and a scorpion-badged steering wheel finished in a mixture of leather and Alcantara.

Other notable features come in the form of a tunnel pad cover to free extra storage, upgraded ambient lighting and a 10-inch infotainment system offering Abarth specific graphics and a unique performance app.

The switchable Abarth Sound Generator also broadcasts a more aggressive tone, in keeping with the vehicle's sporty performance. 

Expect more details and specifications closer to the car's launch in the next few weeks.

