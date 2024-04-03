New Models

New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor breaks cover

03 April 2024 - 12:27 By Motoring Reporter
The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is Toyota's take on the Suzuki Fronx.
The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is Toyota's take on the Suzuki Fronx.
Image: Supplied

Toyota India on Wednesday took the wraps off its attractive new Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Basically a reclothed Maruti Suzuki Fronx that launched locally towards the end of 2023, the Urban Cruiser Taisor sports a reworked exterior with Toyota-specific design tweaks.

These include a trapezoidal front radiator grille reminiscent of the one on the RAV4, a re-profiled bumper and LED daytime running lamps with their own unique light signature.

There's also a new faux aluminium front skid plate and a set of sporty 16-inch five-spoke machined alloy wheels fitted to high-spec model derivatives; basic models get steelies.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor has the option of two petrol engines in the Indian market: a naturally aspirated 1.2l four-cylinder and turbocharged 1.0l three-cylinder.
The Urban Cruiser Taisor has the option of two petrol engines in the Indian market: a naturally aspirated 1.2l four-cylinder and turbocharged 1.0l three-cylinder.
Image: Supplied

The rear end, with its distinctive LED light bar, is more or less identical to that of the Fronx save for the Toyota logo and model badges. The same can be said of the interior, with the Urban Cruiser Taisor using the same cabin/dashboard layout as its Suzuki sibling.

Colour options include a range of five striking hues — Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey. A dual-tone paint option is available on the range-topping V model and when selected applies a shade of Midnight Black to the roof. 

The Indian market will offer five model grades ranging from E, S, S+, G and V. While the entry-level E derivative is stripped to the bare essentials, the S, S+ and G boast a host of standard niceties including automatic climate control, keyless entry, a multifunction steering wheel, electric windows and a seven-inch infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also supports over the air software updates. 

The flagship V model benefits from additional upgrades such as a nine-inch infotainment system, Arkamys surround sound system, multi information TFT display, cruise control, 360º parking camera, rear air conditioning vents/USB ports and a head-up display. 

In India the Urban Cruiser Taisor will be available with two engines, starting with a basic naturally aspirated 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine making 67kW and 113Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or automated manual gearbox. 

There's also a more potent 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill pushing out 74kW and 148Nm. Customers can choose to mesh it to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Pick the latter and you'll benefit from shifter paddles on the steering wheel. 

Toyota South Africa Motors has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Taisor will be introduced in the local market under a model name yet to be announced. Further details about the SA version of Urban Cruiser Taisor will be made closer to launch timing.

