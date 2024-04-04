New Models

New Mini Cooper S revealed in Classic Trim

04 April 2024 - 08:46 By Motor News Reporter
The Mini Cooper S in Classic trim. Three other specifications are also on offer.
Image: Supplied

Mini has detailed the Classic Trim, one of four specifications that will be available when the new Cooper hatch goes to market in SA in Q2 of 2024. The other trims are Essential, Favoured and JCW.

With the Classic Trim, additional body colours and contrasting roof finishes are available including Ocean Wave green colour with white contrast roof and mirror caps, which accentuates the minimalist design of the new Mini three-door model.

Inside, the minimalist cockpit is characterised by a round OLED display, black-blue surfaces made of two-tone knitted material, high-quality Vescin seats in grey or black, and the perforated houndstooth pattern on the backrest and blue accent stitching.

The wheel portfolio includes wheels in sizes from 16 to 18 inches.

The classic Mini round display is now equipped with organic light-emitting diodes for playful graphics.
Image: Supplied

Despite a move towards electrification Mini still offers its iconic hatch in conventional engines. The Mini Cooper S derivative that will also be sold in SA outputs 150kW and 300Nm from a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder engine. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is in 6.6 seconds and the combined fuel consumption average is claimed at 6.4l/100km.

The new Mini Cooper with a wider track width benefits from numerous driver assistance systems for safety and comfort. A safe exit function monitors the area surrounding the parked vehicle and warns approaching road users before the door is opened.

It also gets active cruise control that automatically keeps the distance from a leading vehicle, while a standard fitment parking assistant function automatically recognises parking spaces and takes over the parking process at the push of a button.

Fresh but classic looks and proportion characterise the new MINI Cooper hatch.
Image: Supplied

Mini SA confirms that fans of the brand can expect a full quota of models to be sold in SA, from the three-door hatch and larger Countryman in a variety of powertrains, including the all-electric versions.

