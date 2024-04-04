New Models

Range Rover Sport now available with Stealth Pack

04 April 2024 - 13:08 By Motoring Reporter
Emphasising its dark side, the new Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack option is designed to offer a stealthy take on a refined and luxurious aesthetic.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover is offering a new Stealth Pack for its performance-orientated Sport model. 

Priced at R153,100 and available only on Dynamic SE derivatives, it gives the SUV's exterior a sinister appearance, with Carpathian Grey premium metallic paintwork wrapped in a satin protective film. An Extended Black Pack applies a Narvik Black Gloss finish to the vehicle's bonnet vents, lettering, lower front and rear bumpers and side sills.

Customers ticking the box on the Stealth Pack can specify the interior of their vehicle with Ebony or Light Windsor Leather.
Image: Supplied

Finishing things off is a set of gigantic 23-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black, black brake calipers, front and rear privacy glass and a Narvik Black Gloss contrast roof.

Customers ticking the box on the Stealth Pack can specify the interior of their vehicle with Ebony or Light Windsor Leather. Both are available with Natural Black veneers.

