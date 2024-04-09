The upgrade also brings a sportier exterior appearance to the S3 range, with a flatter, wider hexagonal Singleframe radiator grille and new angular side air intakes. A front spoiler with two vertical struts further enhances its dynamic look, as does a redesigned bumper and gloss black rear apron shrouding two sets of double exhaust tailpipes.
Other highlights include an optional Akrapovič performance exhaust system with a titanium silencer and three new metallic paint finishes: District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. For the first time, Daytona Gray is also available in a matte finish.
According to Audi South Africa PR and relationships manager Terence Steenkamp, the enhanced S3 Sportback and Sedan will both make their local debuts in the first quarter of 2025. Pricing and specifications will be confirmed closer to the time.
New Audi S3 is the most powerful and dynamic ever built
Image: Supplied
Audi on Tuesday unleashed an updated version of its S3 Sportback and Sedan.
Beneath the bonnet resides a newly fettled version of the German marque's 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (EA888) making 245kW and 420Nm of torque. Paired to it is a more responsive seven-speed S tronic transmission, which Audi said enables quicker launches and snappier gearshifts under full load. Performance is rapid with 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h. You can also expect improved in-gear performance courtesy of a revised turbocharger set-up designed to reduce lag.
Audi has focused on upping the S3's dynamic performance and it features the firm's newly developed torque splitter rear differential designed to seamlessly distribute power between the two rear wheels depending on the driver mode selected. In the most aggressive Dynamic Plus Mode it will send as much torque to the outside wheel as possible, increasing oversteer and making the S3 more tail-happy than it has been before.
Image: Supplied
Other enhancements come in the form of wishbones with stiffer bearings and new pivot bearings that allow more negative wheel camber to ensure improved steering response and increased lateral control through corners. Customers can also look forward to a recalibrated progressive steering system, wheel-selective torque control and steel-sprung S sports suspension that lowers the body 15mm compared to regular A3 models. Optional are adaptive dampers specially tuned for the torque splitter and respective drive modes.
The new S3 Sportback and Sedan are fitted as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/40 Falken tyres. Two 19-inch alloy wheel designs are available as an option with both benefiting from high-performance 235/35 Falken Label D high-performance tyres.
Regardless of which wheels you pick, both shroud beefier front brakes for improved stopping power. Two-piston calipers clamp down on larger perforated rotors measuring 357mm in diameter and 34mm in width. Audi has also installed a set of larger brake pads.
