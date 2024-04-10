Ford South Africa has launched the new-generation Transit Custom commercial vehicle range — initially in a single entry-level, long-wheelbase panel van model, with additional derivatives to follow later this year.
The next generation of Europe’s best-selling one-tonne van is designed for small and medium businesses, said Ford. It rides on a new platform designed to optimise load carrying and access, improve driver comfort and convenience, and deliver improved performance and handling.
The van is stiffer and 100kg lighter than the previous generation vehicle and features a lengthened wheelbase for improved cargo capacity.
To maximise fuel efficiency, the workhorse has improved aerodynamics with a reduced frontal area. A height of under 2m gives the van improved access in height-restricted areas such as multistorey car parks, garages and underground loading bays.
A larger side load door aperture makes for easier loading, as does a lowered load floor and twin 180º opening rear barn doors. The Transit Custom van offers a total load volume of 5,800l with the standard roof height, along with a payload up to 1,269kg and a maximum load length of 3,050mm using a smart load-through feature under the passenger seats.
The load area has tie-down loops and partial rubber floor covering, with buyers able to order a load area protection kit with full height walls and a moulded floor as an optional extra. The voluminous load compartment can accommodate up to three standard Euro pallets, while the maximum braked trailer weight is rated at 2,500kg should owners need to tow additional cargo.
For the first time, the Transit Custom van is fitted with a new semi-trailing arm independent rear suspension that contributes towards a lower floor height and improved steering precision and handling.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford Transit Custom van arrives in Mzansi with more space and tech
Europe’s best-seller is designed for small and medium businesses
Image: Supplied
Ford South Africa has launched the new-generation Transit Custom commercial vehicle range — initially in a single entry-level, long-wheelbase panel van model, with additional derivatives to follow later this year.
The next generation of Europe’s best-selling one-tonne van is designed for small and medium businesses, said Ford. It rides on a new platform designed to optimise load carrying and access, improve driver comfort and convenience, and deliver improved performance and handling.
The van is stiffer and 100kg lighter than the previous generation vehicle and features a lengthened wheelbase for improved cargo capacity.
To maximise fuel efficiency, the workhorse has improved aerodynamics with a reduced frontal area. A height of under 2m gives the van improved access in height-restricted areas such as multistorey car parks, garages and underground loading bays.
A larger side load door aperture makes for easier loading, as does a lowered load floor and twin 180º opening rear barn doors. The Transit Custom van offers a total load volume of 5,800l with the standard roof height, along with a payload up to 1,269kg and a maximum load length of 3,050mm using a smart load-through feature under the passenger seats.
The load area has tie-down loops and partial rubber floor covering, with buyers able to order a load area protection kit with full height walls and a moulded floor as an optional extra. The voluminous load compartment can accommodate up to three standard Euro pallets, while the maximum braked trailer weight is rated at 2,500kg should owners need to tow additional cargo.
For the first time, the Transit Custom van is fitted with a new semi-trailing arm independent rear suspension that contributes towards a lower floor height and improved steering precision and handling.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the Transit Custom has undergone a high-tech upgrade which includes a large 13-inch landscape touchscreen angled towards the driver for ease of use, powered by Ford’s latest Sync 4 communication and information system that includes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with optional wireless charging, along with embedded satellite navigation. The instrument panel comprises a 12-inch instrument cluster with a seven-inch configurable display.
Ergonomic features are designed to make Transit Custom more comfortable on long trips. The new platform enables a more car-like driving position, while the flat cabin floor along with the electronic handbrake help cross-cab access.
A segment-first roof-mounted passenger airbag, instead of in the traditional dashboard location, creates storage space large enough for a laptop or A4 file. The vehicle’s safety arsenal includes six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, emergency brake assist, evasive steering assist, forward collision warning, lane keeping aid and tyre pressure monitoring.
To aid parking, the Transit Custom features front and rear parking sensors with a 180º split view rear camera. The lighting package includes highly effective LED headlights with daytime running lights, as well as automatic headlight activation and automatic high beam control.
Image: Supplied
The Transit Custom is powered by a 2.0l single turbo EcoBlue diesel four-cylinder engine which produces 100kW of power and 360Nm of torque. The engine uses AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid to transform nitrogen oxide into harmless nitrogen and water, significantly reducing the impact of its exhaust emissions. Additionally, the Transit Custom features auto stop/start, which further reduces emissions in busy city environments.
Power is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Selectable drive modes offer Eco and Tow/Haul options, enabling drivers to tune Transit Custom’s performance to suit different operating requirements and driving conditions.
The Transit Custom base long wheelbase van is priced at R692,200 with a four-year/120,000 warranty with roadside assistance. Optional is a maintenance plan of up to eight years or 165,000km.
READ MORE:
SVI upgrades Stopgun V3.0 armouring kit for Ford Ranger
REVIEW | Capable Isuzu MU-X 3.0 LS hits the value sweet spot
Five new double-cab bakkies you can buy for under R500,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos