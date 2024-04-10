Buyers can opt for the Equipment package offering acoustic glazing, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, an automatic anti-dazzle interior mirror, electrically folding and heated side mirrors (also with anti-dazzle functionality), comfort access and storage for wireless charging. The Equipment package Professional includes all of the above plus BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a colour head-up display and Parking Assist Plus.
Enter the cabin of the new X2 and you will find its overall layout and design is almost identical to that of the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer. Physical switchgear is reduced to a minimum, with most vehicle controls accessible via the large BMW Curved Display running BMW iDrive Operating System 9. A digital instrument cluster is standard on all model derivatives, as is wireless charging, two-zone climate control, built-in navigation, a Sport leather steering wheel, powered tailgate and four USB-C ports.
The X2 options list is lengthy and customers can glitz-up their interiors with niceties such as frame-hugging M Sport seats, steering wheel heating, a Harman Kardon sound system, dark tinted panoramic glass sunroof and electrically operated trailer tow hitch.
How much the new BMW X2 will set you back in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The new BMW X2 range has gone on sale in South Africa.
Compared with the outgoing model unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, this comprehensively restyled newcomer is 194mm longer, 21mm wider and 64mm taller. The Bavarian carmaker has also extended the vehicle's wheelbase and widened its front and rear tracks to free a little more interior space. While capable of accommodating up to five adult passengers with ease (rear knee-room is up by 25mm), the boot now offers 560l of stowage space. Fold the rear seats flat and this expands to 1,470l.
These more grown-up interior dimensions are complemented by a heavily revised exterior that borrows much from its X4 stablemate. While the first X2 blurred the lines between hatchback and estate body styles, this second-generation model embraces the in-vogue fastback look with a heavily raked silhouette and coupé-esque proportions.
Image: Supplied
The front of the vehicle is characterised by a fresh face defined by a hexagonal kidney grille arrangement that echoes the one used on the latest BMW 5 Series. Available with optional contour lighting for extra nocturnal menace, this standout feature is flanked by restyled LED headlamps incorporating new “four-eyed” daytime driving lights.
Light-alloy wheels range in size from 19" to 21" while the rear of the vehicle features flared arches and a set of slimmer, wider tail lamp clusters that help accentuate the wider rear track. Finishing things off is a Gurney-style spoiler and an eye-catching rear apron.
Customers can specify the optional M Sport package Pro which fits extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line, M Sport seats, an M rear spoiler and M Sport braking system with red calipers. The X2 M35i xDrive further benefits from a unique rear apron incorporating two pairs of exhaust tailpipes.
Image: Supplied
Buyers can opt for the Equipment package offering acoustic glazing, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, an automatic anti-dazzle interior mirror, electrically folding and heated side mirrors (also with anti-dazzle functionality), comfort access and storage for wireless charging. The Equipment package Professional includes all of the above plus BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a colour head-up display and Parking Assist Plus.
Enter the cabin of the new X2 and you will find its overall layout and design is almost identical to that of the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer. Physical switchgear is reduced to a minimum, with most vehicle controls accessible via the large BMW Curved Display running BMW iDrive Operating System 9. A digital instrument cluster is standard on all model derivatives, as is wireless charging, two-zone climate control, built-in navigation, a Sport leather steering wheel, powered tailgate and four USB-C ports.
The X2 options list is lengthy and customers can glitz-up their interiors with niceties such as frame-hugging M Sport seats, steering wheel heating, a Harman Kardon sound system, dark tinted panoramic glass sunroof and electrically operated trailer tow hitch.
Image: Supplied
Standard driver assistance systems are plentiful with all X2 models equipped with BMW's front collision warning system, cruise control with brake function, speed limit information and lane departure warning with lane return. Parking assistant including reversing assist camera and reversing assistant also forms part of the standard equipment roster.
Though the X2 is available with an array of powertrain options in overseas markets — an all-electric iX2 variant offers a claimed maximum range of up to 449km courtesy of its 64.8kWh battery pack — South African motorists will only be able to choose between two.
The X2 M35i xDrive is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine making 233kW and 400Nm of torque. Distributed to all four wheels via a seven-speed Steptronic transmission, BMW says this flagship offering will go from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. This impressive straight-line shove is backed up by standard adaptive M suspension and optional M Compound brakes.
Image: Supplied
Next in line is the X2 sDrive18i, which features a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 115kW and 230Nm of torque. Sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, BMW claims this entry-level model will scamper from 0-100km/h in nine seconds and hit a maximum speed of 213km/h. On the combined cycle it will sip 6.7l/100km vs the 7.8l/100km achieved by its more potent X2 M35i xDrive sibling.
The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is priced from R1,223,936 with the X2 sDrive18i starting at R879,739. Both models come standard with a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
MORE:
New Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition oozes attitude
New Audi S3 is the most powerful and dynamic ever built
Range Rover Sport now available with Stealth Pack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos