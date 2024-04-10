New Models

Lamborghini Huracán STJ is the last of the breed

11 April 2024 - 08:43 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Whether the bodywork is Blu Eliadi or Grigio Telesto, just 10 of the ‘raging bulls’ will be built. Picture: SUPPLIED
Whether the bodywork is Blu Eliadi or Grigio Telesto, just 10 of the ‘raging bulls’ will be built. Picture: SUPPLIED

Automobili Lamborghini has presented the Huracán STJ, short for Super Trofeo Jota.

It’s a limited edition of 10 units and the last celebration of the “baby” Lambo sports car range. The Huracán replacement, reported to be badged Temerario is imminent, and like the recently arrived Lamborghini Revuelto flagship, it will debut hybrid power. 

The Huracán STJ is based on the Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) and represents the pinnacle of performance achieved in the Huracán’s history with an exclusive aerodynamic package designed by Lamborghini’s motorsport department.

A pair of new carbon fibre appendages (flicks) and three degrees more angle in the rear wing ensures more downforce.

There are no technical changes to the drivetrain, and the Huracán STJ delivers the same 477kW and 565Nm from a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine coupled to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and driving the rear wheels only.

The exclusive Lamborghini Huracan STJ is based on the STO, but gets gets special aerodynamic and suspension tweaks. Picture: SUPPLIED
The exclusive Lamborghini Huracan STJ is based on the STO, but gets gets special aerodynamic and suspension tweaks. Picture: SUPPLIED

A set of four adjustable, racing-derived shock absorbers replace the standard active components. They optimise the rebound and compression at both high and low frequencies, giving freedom of choice in the set-up for various racetrack characteristics.

Special Bridgestone Potenza race tyres have been developed, made with a specific high grip compound and installed on 20” single-nut rims. These technical features enabled an improvement of more than one second on the Nardò Technical Centre Handling Track lap time compared to the Huracán STO.

There are two livery options: Grigio Telesto (grey) bodywork combined with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details. The cabin is characterised by Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara seats with leather details and contrasting Rosso Alala (red) stitching.

The second configuration has Blu Eliadi (blue) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details.

Both versions feature a special, numbered carbon fibre plate marked “1 of 10”. In addition, there is the option to add a custom plate on the passenger side.

READ MORE

New Alfa Romeo Milano takes marque into the electric era

Alfa Romeo revealed on Monday its all-new Milano, a premium compact crossover SUV available with both fully electric and hybrid powertrains.
Motoring
21 hours ago

How much the new BMW X2 will set you back in South Africa

The new BMW X2 range has gone on sale in South Africa.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition oozes attitude

British carmaker Bentley on Tuesday unveiled its sinister new Bentayga S Black Edition.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lamborghini Huracán STJ is the last of the breed New Models
  2. Seventh Festival of Motoring speeding into Kyalami this August news
  3. Mercedes-Benz presents updated EQS sedan New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu MU-X Reviews
  5. New Alfa Romeo Milano takes marque into the electric era New Models

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs