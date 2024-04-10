Automobili Lamborghini has presented the Huracán STJ, short for Super Trofeo Jota.
It’s a limited edition of 10 units and the last celebration of the “baby” Lambo sports car range. The Huracán replacement, reported to be badged Temerario is imminent, and like the recently arrived Lamborghini Revuelto flagship, it will debut hybrid power.
The Huracán STJ is based on the Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) and represents the pinnacle of performance achieved in the Huracán’s history with an exclusive aerodynamic package designed by Lamborghini’s motorsport department.
A pair of new carbon fibre appendages (flicks) and three degrees more angle in the rear wing ensures more downforce.
There are no technical changes to the drivetrain, and the Huracán STJ delivers the same 477kW and 565Nm from a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine coupled to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and driving the rear wheels only.
Lamborghini Huracán STJ is the last of the breed
A set of four adjustable, racing-derived shock absorbers replace the standard active components. They optimise the rebound and compression at both high and low frequencies, giving freedom of choice in the set-up for various racetrack characteristics.
Special Bridgestone Potenza race tyres have been developed, made with a specific high grip compound and installed on 20” single-nut rims. These technical features enabled an improvement of more than one second on the Nardò Technical Centre Handling Track lap time compared to the Huracán STO.
There are two livery options: Grigio Telesto (grey) bodywork combined with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details. The cabin is characterised by Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara seats with leather details and contrasting Rosso Alala (red) stitching.
The second configuration has Blu Eliadi (blue) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details.
Both versions feature a special, numbered carbon fibre plate marked “1 of 10”. In addition, there is the option to add a custom plate on the passenger side.
