Full range of LDV vehicles is headed for South Africa

19 April 2024 - 17:04 By Motoring Reporter
LDV will launch its T60 double cab pick-up range in May.
Image: Supplied

Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Friday its full range of passenger and commercial vehicles has received the green light for local introduction.

The carmaker — formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles before being sold to SAIC Motor in 2010 — will launch its LDV T60 double cab pickup range in May. The vehicle has been a global best-seller for the brand and has proven itself in markets such as Australia

The second model expected on local soil is the D90 SUV. This seven-seater has experienced similarly robust demand thanks to its potent diesel powertrains, choice of 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains and a reassuring five-star safety rating. South Africa-bound models will initially be made available with a 160kW twin-turbocharged diesel engine. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four paws via an intelligent all-terrain response system for sure-footed performance in all conditions.

Some of the standard features bundled into the D90 SUV include multi-zone climate control, a JBL-tuned sound system and three differential locks for 4x4 models.

The second LDV model expected on local soil is the D90 SUV.
Image: Supplied

Another model on the menu for South Africa is the G90 MPV, which will be available as either a seven or eight-seater with the former offering a unique and highly adjustable captain seat configuration. Depending on the model chosen, customers can also look forward to standard niceties such as independently adjustable rear seats, quilted leather upholstery, an oversize panoramic sunroof, a multi-screen infotainment system spanning the breadth of the front dashboard and assisted driving technology.

For large and small businesses, LDV South Africa is finalising a line-up of commercial vehicles. The first model planned for South Africa is the G10+ delivery van. This medium-sized panel van is another top-seller in Australia thanks to its 5.2m³ of securable cargo space, punchy 2.0l diesel engine, automatic transmission and dual sliding doors. Offering a one-tonne cargo carrying capacity, the G10+ van also features smartphone connectivity and a reverse camera for easy manoeuvring in tight urban environments. 

All LDV vehicles sold in South Africa will offer a comprehensive five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan as standard.

