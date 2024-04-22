In front of the redesigned multifunction steering wheel is a 12.3' (1.5" larger than in the DB12 and Vantage) digital instrument cluster. Other notable upgrades include the addition of multiple USB-C ports, redesigned D-pull door release handles and new vertical air vents. An Aston Martin Premium Audio 800W 14 speaker audio system is standard, while a 1,600W 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins is available as a cost option.
Exterior upgrades come in the form of five new paint colours (Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green and Aura Green) and two new wheel finishes: Satin Black on the 23" Fortis wheel and Copper Bronze on the 23" Forged wheel.
Aston Martin DBX707 sports new interior, updated exterior
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin has refreshed its DBX707 SUV with an updated cabin sporting the same infotainment system used in its DB12 and Vantage siblings.
Designed and engineered in-house, it operates via a centrally mounted 10.25" touchscreen and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Directly in front of it on the redesigned centre console is an essential selection of analogue switchgear designed to give the driver and passenger quick and intuitive access to functions such as temperature adjustment, fan blower speed, seat heating/ventilation and volume control.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other visible changes include new “presenting” door handles which power outwards when the car is unlocked and new flush glass swivel-head door mirrors. Driven by the adoption of a more sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance System, the new design features improved fully integrated cameras to support the 3D parking camera functionality.
Unlike the old design, in which the adjustable mirror moved within the fixed outer shell, the new solution sees the whole mirror and shell assembly swivel as one to provide adjustment. In addition to providing better camera packaging, the flush fit edge to edge mirror design maximises the size of the reflective surface for a greater field of view.
Image: Supplied
Under the bonnet is a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine making 520kW and 900Nm of torque. Meshed to a nine-speed “wet clutch” automatic gearbox and variable all-wheel drive system capable of sending up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle, Aston Martin claims the DBX707 will go from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and top out at 310km/h.
Carbon ceramic brakes are standard as is a newly fettled suspension with recalibrated electronic dampers and air springs for improved body control and dynamic response.
