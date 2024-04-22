Stopping power is by a lightweight ceramic high-performance composite brake system. An extendable rear spoiler that assumes five new angular positions, depending on speeds and conditions, is integrated while the AMG active ride control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation and active rear axle steering form part of stability and cornering wares.
International Launch
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance unleashed in Shanghai
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance coupé has made its global debut in Shanghai, China.
It is the new flagship of the GT range after the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 powered by a 2l four-cylinder engine with 310kW and 500Nm and the GT63 4MATIC+ Coupé powered by the AMG 4l V8 biturbo engine with 430kW and 800Nm on tap and able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.
The new boss coupé blends the same V8 engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 600kW and 1,420Nm of torque. Fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission add to the powder keg to enable the grand tourer to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a scorching 2.8 seconds.
The top end is 320km/h and stability is enhanced by active aerodynamic elements including a Venturi effect that automatically extends downwards by about 40mm at 80km/h, pressing the car onto the road and reducing lift on the front axle.
Image: Supplied
Stopping power is by a lightweight ceramic high-performance composite brake system. An extendable rear spoiler that assumes five new angular positions, depending on speeds and conditions, is integrated while the AMG active ride control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation and active rear axle steering form part of stability and cornering wares.
A 400V lithium-ion battery designed for rapid power delivery enables up to 13km of electric travel and is continuously charged by the engine or at a charging station, wall box or household socket.
Eight AMG driving programmes — Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual — tailor the GT on the move with four recuperation levels selected via a steering wheel-mounted button, the highest level offering “one-pedal” driving.
Visual differentiators of the top model include the rear section with a new integrated plug-in loading flap and the model name highlighted in red. Grooved twin trapezoidal tailpipe trims, the E Performance badge on the sides, AMG light-alloy wheels in 20" or 21", colour and design are available, as are special paints.
Image: Supplied
The 2+2 interior is driver-orientated with three massage programmes and ventilation on the shapely quilted nappa leather-clad standard seats or the optional AMG sport seats.
The MBUX multimedia system contains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is expected to go on sale in South Africa in 2025.
