Range Rover Electric prototypes put to the test in Arctic Circle

23 April 2024 - 10:39 By Motoring Staff
The first Range Rover Electric prototype vehicles are now being subjected to global testing, as they complete cold temperature calibration assessment in the Arctic Circle.
Image: Supplied

The new Range Rover Electric is undergoing rigorous testing in extreme conditions to assess its electric propulsion capabilities, refinement and luxury features. Prototypes are being deployed in challenging test locations worldwide.

The tests include subjecting the electric drivetrain to temperatures ranging from -40°C in the Arctic Circle to +50°C in the deserts of the Middle East. The focus of the initial trials is on evaluating the performance of the battery and electric drive unit (EDU), which comprises the transmission, electric motor and power electronics. The battery and EDU are assembled in-house by JLR; a significant milestone for the brand.

Testing conducted on frozen lakes in Sweden has showcased the new all-electric propulsion system designed to enhance the vehicle's performance on low-grip surfaces. This system aims to maintain Range Rover's renowned all-terrain, all-weather and all-surface capability.

Image: Supplied

A key innovation introduced in the Range Rover Electric is a traction control system tailored for icy or low-grip surfaces. Unlike traditional set-ups relying solely on the ABS unit, this system delegates the wheel slip management task directly to each individual electric drive control unit.

This approach reduces torque reaction time at each wheel (one millisecond), enhancing traction and stability. Developed in-house by JLR, the system's software enables precise control of EDU speed to manage wheel slip effectively, reducing the reliance on ABS intervention. The result is maximised traction and a refined driving experience on all surfaces, complementing the SUV's stability control and chassis systems.

More information about the Range Rover Electric will be drip-fed over the coming weeks so watch this space for updates.

