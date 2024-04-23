New Models

Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June

Tunland G7 double cab will return as a more sophisticated offering than its predecessor

24 April 2024 - 07:42 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Tunland G7 double cab will be part of Foton’s new line up.
The Tunland G7 double cab will be part of Foton’s new line up.
Image: Supplied

Chinese brand Foton will bolster South Africa’s competitive double-cab bakkie segment with the launch of the new Foton Tunland G7 later in 2024.

The first-generation Tunland was previously sold here as a budget pickup until it was  discontinued six years ago.

Scheduled for launch on June 25, the one tonner will be part of a Foton commercial vehicle lineup including trucks and vans, with a choice of internal combustion engines and electric power. The model range will include the Miler 3.5T truck, View van, electrically powered eTruckmate double-cab workhorse, eView van and eAumark light truck.

Technical details and pricing of the Foton Tunland G7 have not been revealed for South Africa yet, but overseas the double cab is available with a 2.0l turbodiesel engine with outputs of 120kW and 390Nm. It is a more comfortable and family-focused vehicle than its predecessor, and comes equipped with modern convenience and safety features.

At 5,340mm in length, the G7 will be one of the largest bakkies on local roads and similar in size to the Ford Ranger, the country’s best-selling double cab. It is expected to be available in rear-wheel-drive and 4x4 versions.

FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Jaecoo J7 is a bit of a mixed bag

Chinese brand Chery has expanded its offering with the launch of the new Jaecoo sub-brand in South Africa, with the J7 its first product.
Motoring
1 week ago

Foton, with a presence in the country since 2008, recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Combined Motor Holdings.

A network of 40 dealerships across South Africa will service the brand’s products supported by a parts warehouse available through Mandarin Parts Distributors, said Foton SA CEO Marius Smal, adding that Foton had been the top-selling commercial brand in China for the past 19 years.

“Foton’s additions into the South Africa market represents a significant milestone in their expansion strategy,” he said.

“We are looking forward to delivering innovative, reliable and eco-friendly transportation solutions to customers across the region.”

READ MORE:

New Kia Tasman bakkie is coming to South Africa to compete against Hilux

Kia has revealed the first official image of new Tasman bakkie, and confirmed the one-tonner will come to South Africa to compete against the likes ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Full range of LDV vehicles is headed for South Africa

Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Friday its full range of passenger and commercial vehicles has received the green light for ...
Motoring
4 days ago

The Armormax Defence TAC-6 is an unstoppable six-wheel force

Armoured car specialists Armormax Defence have developed a six-wheel conversion kit for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JAC launches new T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux priced under R400k New Models
  2. Formula One mulls extending scoring down to 12th from 2025 Motorsport
  3. Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June New Models
  4. Tesla’s shift on low-cost cars throws Mexico, India factory plans into limbo news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor New Models

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...