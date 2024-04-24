JAC Motors on Wednesday launched its new and competitively priced T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux double-cab bakkie into the South African market.
Aimed at customers seeking maximum bang for their buck, the thrifty newcomer is the most affordable offering in the established T8 line-up but comes fitted with an extensive range of standard features.
The rugged exterior of the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux features a chrome-plated honeycomb radiator grille, bright Xenon headlamps with built-in LED daytime running lights and fog lamps integrated neatly into the bottom of the front bumper. Bold black wheel arches, running boards and a style bar further enhance the vehicle's presence. Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres and LED taillight clusters complete the look.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to leather seats, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, manual air-conditioning, USB ports and electric windows. There's also a multi-information display instrument cluster and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The latter is synced to a reverse camera to aid with manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
JAC Motors has bundled in safety systems including airbags, traction and stability control, hill start assist, ABS brakes with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring.
Powering the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is the carmaker's 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 104kW and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels, JAC Motors claims it will sip 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle.
Available at dealers, the new JAC Motors 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is priced at R399,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
JAC launches new T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux priced under R400k
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors on Wednesday launched its new and competitively priced T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux double-cab bakkie into the South African market.
Aimed at customers seeking maximum bang for their buck, the thrifty newcomer is the most affordable offering in the established T8 line-up but comes fitted with an extensive range of standard features.
The rugged exterior of the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux features a chrome-plated honeycomb radiator grille, bright Xenon headlamps with built-in LED daytime running lights and fog lamps integrated neatly into the bottom of the front bumper. Bold black wheel arches, running boards and a style bar further enhance the vehicle's presence. Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres and LED taillight clusters complete the look.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to leather seats, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, manual air-conditioning, USB ports and electric windows. There's also a multi-information display instrument cluster and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The latter is synced to a reverse camera to aid with manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
JAC Motors has bundled in safety systems including airbags, traction and stability control, hill start assist, ABS brakes with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring.
Powering the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is the carmaker's 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 104kW and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels, JAC Motors claims it will sip 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle.
Available at dealers, the new JAC Motors 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is priced at R399,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
READ MORE:
Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June
Stylish new Opel Grandland offers more space and electric power
Full range of LDV vehicles is headed for South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos