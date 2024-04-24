New Models

JAC launches new T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux priced under R400k

24 April 2024 - 11:08 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The T8 CTi 4x2 Lux sports a chrome-plated grille and Xenon headlamps.
The T8 CTi 4x2 Lux sports a chrome-plated grille and Xenon headlamps.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors on Wednesday launched its new and competitively priced T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux double-cab bakkie into the South African market.

Aimed at customers seeking maximum bang for their buck, the thrifty newcomer is the most affordable offering in the established T8 line-up but comes fitted with an extensive range of standard features. 

The rugged exterior of the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux features a chrome-plated honeycomb radiator grille, bright Xenon headlamps with built-in LED daytime running lights and fog lamps integrated neatly into the bottom of the front bumper. Bold black wheel arches, running boards and a style bar further enhance the vehicle's presence. Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres and LED taillight clusters complete the look. 

Inside the cabin you can look forward to leather seats, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, manual air-conditioning, USB ports and electric windows. There's also a multi-information display instrument cluster and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The latter is synced to a reverse camera to aid with manoeuvring in tight urban environments. 

JAC Motors has bundled in safety systems including airbags, traction and stability control, hill start assist, ABS brakes with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring.

Powering the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is the carmaker's 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 104kW and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels, JAC Motors claims it will sip 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle. 

Available at dealers, the new JAC Motors 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux is priced at R399,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

READ MORE:

Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June

Chinese brand Foton will bolster South Africa’s competitive double-cab bakkie segment with the launch of the new Foton Tunland G7 later in 2024.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Stylish new Opel Grandland offers more space and electric power

German brand and Stellantis subsidiary Opel has unveiled the new Grandland. The medium-size family crossover is now larger thanks to the highly ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Full range of LDV vehicles is headed for South Africa

Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Friday its full range of passenger and commercial vehicles has received the green light for ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JAC launches new T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux priced under R400k New Models
  2. Formula One mulls extending scoring down to 12th from 2025 Motorsport
  3. Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June New Models
  4. Tesla’s shift on low-cost cars throws Mexico, India factory plans into limbo news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor New Models

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...