Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri with roaring V12 and 340km/h top speed

Image: Supplied
The new 12Cilindri two-seater and its convertible version, the 12Cilindri Spider, are inspired by Ferrari's historic grand-tourer models of the 1950s and 1960s, the company said.
They're fitted with the brand's signature 12-cylinder petrol engine, the same unit powering the four-door, four-seater Purosangue.
The mid-front mounted V12 engine boasts 610kW of naturally aspirated power at a high-revving 9,250rpm and 678Nm of torque, giving the two models a powerful soundtrack, a top speed of over 340km/h and the ability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds.
Power is fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch transmission, and to help it stick to the road the 12Cilindri employs advanced chassis control systems such as Side Slip Control and a four-wheel steering system.
Image: Supplied
A tinted glass roof covers the coupe version while the convertible has a hard-top roof that takes 14 seconds to fold or unfold.
The 12Cilindri and the 12Cilindri Spider are priced in Italy at €395,000 (R7.86m) and €435,000 (R8.65m) respectively, at the medium-high end of Ferrari's price range.
First deliveries are expected in Europe in the final quarter of this year for the 12Cilindri and in the first quarter of 2025 for the 12Cilindri Spider.
Ferrari has plans for 15 new models between 2023 and 2026, including its first EV.
with Reuters
