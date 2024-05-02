Weighing under 1,500kg, the Symbioz is powered by an E-Tech mild-hybrid power train comprising a 1.6l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a starter-generator motor and a 1.2kWh size battery.
“The design of Renault Symbioz combines sensual volumes and dynamic character lines treated with precision. Combined in a well-balanced silhouette, Symbioz exudes strength and technical sophistication, while promising a roomy and practical experience,” said Gilles Vidal, VP of design at Renault.
Renault South Africa said talks about launching the Symbioz in the country have begun, but no concrete decision has been made whether to market it here.
International Launch
Renault Symbioz is a new SUV positioned above the Captur
Company is considering bringing the vehicle to South Africa to compete against rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Rav4
Image: Supplied
The new Renault Symbioz has made its global debut as a family SUV that fits above the Captur and below the Austral — a replacement of the Kadjar as the flagship SUV offering in the C-SUV segment.
The 4.41m long SUV with a boot capacity of up to 624l has a modular layout with a sliding bench seat that folds to create a flat floor. Multimedia features include built-in Google, a tinted glass sunroof and up to 29 new-generation driving aids for optimised safety and driving comfort.
Image: Supplied
