New Models

International Launch

Renault Symbioz is a new SUV positioned above the Captur

Company is considering bringing the vehicle to South Africa to compete against rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Rav4

03 May 2024 - 09:42 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Renault Symbioz SUV could be a new alternative in the C-SUV segment if it comes to South Africa.
The new Renault Symbioz SUV could be a new alternative in the C-SUV segment if it comes to South Africa.
Image: Supplied

The new Renault Symbioz has made its global debut as a family SUV that fits above the Captur and below the Austral — a replacement of the Kadjar as the flagship SUV offering in the C-SUV segment. 

The 4.41m long SUV with a boot capacity of up to 624l has a modular layout with a sliding bench seat that folds to create a flat floor. Multimedia features include built-in Google, a tinted glass sunroof and up to 29 new-generation driving aids for optimised safety and driving comfort.

The interior has a floating main display screen and almost button-free layout.
The interior has a floating main display screen and almost button-free layout.
Image: Supplied

Weighing under 1,500kg, the Symbioz is powered by an E-Tech mild-hybrid power train comprising a 1.6l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a starter-generator motor and a 1.2kWh size battery.

“The design of Renault Symbioz combines sensual volumes and dynamic character lines  treated with precision. Combined in a well-balanced silhouette, Symbioz exudes strength and technical sophistication, while promising a roomy and practical experience,” said  Gilles Vidal, VP of design at Renault.

Renault South Africa said talks about launching the Symbioz in the country have begun, but no concrete decision has been made whether to market it here. 

MORE

Suzuki overtakes Volkswagen as South Africa's second most popular brand

Toyota remains tops in a month that saw new-car sales rise for the first time in eight months
Motoring
22 hours ago

The six cheapest SUV crossovers you can buy in SA today

These offer practicality and striking designs with modern features and safety in tow
Lifestyle
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE | Updated Kia Picanto will appeal to those on a budget

The popular budget car gets a restyle to spruce it up in a competitive segment
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW: Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family SUV Reviews
  2. Renault Symbioz is a new SUV positioned above the Captur New Models
  3. Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri with roaring V12 and 340km/h top speed New Models
  4. Verstappen commits to Red Bull, but ‘never say never’ Motorsport
  5. The six cheapest SUV crossovers you can buy in SA today Motoring

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...