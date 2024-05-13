New Models

New Porsche 911 hybrid gets the green light

13 May 2024 - 10:33 By Motorng Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 911 hybrid will make its public debut on May 28.
The 911 hybrid will make its public debut on May 28.
Image: Supplied

Porsche on Monday confirmed its new hybrid 911 is ready for series production.

The first hybrid model in the iconic sports car's 61-year history, Porsche put the new 911 derivative through a rigorous test programme (more than 5-million kilometres) that took it from frigid snowscapes to the searing desert heat of Dubai.

The 911 hybrid lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 7:16.934.
The 911 hybrid lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 7:16.934.
Image: Supplied

The vehicle was steered across mountain passes, through stop-and-go traffic and around the Nürburgring Nordschleife where Porsche test driver and brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the circuit in 7:16.934 — an impressive 8.7 seconds faster than its non-hybrid stablemate. 

The new 911 hybrid will premiere on May 28. Watch this space for more information.

MORE:

New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa

Audi on Friday announced its new Q3 Urban Edition and Q3 Sportback Urban Edition models are available in Mzansi.
Motoring
3 days ago

The new VW California Camper is the ultimate road trip companion

The new California variant of the Volkswagen T7 Multivan minibus has been launched with outdoorsy lifestyles in mind.
Motoring
4 days ago

BMW M4 CS gets ballistic performance and track-bred chassis

Only 25 units are headed for South Africa priced at just more than R3m.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jerome d'Ambrosio and Loic Serra join Ferrari F1 team Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Suzuki Eeco Camper Van Reviews
  3. Jody Scheckter’s six-wheeled Tyrrell F1 car sells for R20m news
  4. New Porsche 911 hybrid gets the green light New Models
  5. WATCH | We take a closer look at South Africa’s 2024 car of the year news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor