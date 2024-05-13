The vehicle was steered across mountain passes, through stop-and-go traffic and around the Nürburgring Nordschleife where Porsche test driver and brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the circuit in 7:16.934 — an impressive 8.7 seconds faster than its non-hybrid stablemate.
The new 911 hybrid will premiere on May 28. Watch this space for more information.
New Porsche 911 hybrid gets the green light
Image: Supplied
Porsche on Monday confirmed its new hybrid 911 is ready for series production.
The first hybrid model in the iconic sports car's 61-year history, Porsche put the new 911 derivative through a rigorous test programme (more than 5-million kilometres) that took it from frigid snowscapes to the searing desert heat of Dubai.
Image: Supplied
The vehicle was steered across mountain passes, through stop-and-go traffic and around the Nürburgring Nordschleife where Porsche test driver and brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the circuit in 7:16.934 — an impressive 8.7 seconds faster than its non-hybrid stablemate.
The new 911 hybrid will premiere on May 28. Watch this space for more information.
MORE:
New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa
The new VW California Camper is the ultimate road trip companion
BMW M4 CS gets ballistic performance and track-bred chassis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos