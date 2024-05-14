Edition 8 badging can be seen on the fender of the Continental GT and Continental GTC models, while on the Flying Spur the badge is located on the D Pillar. Inside, the Edition 8 motif can be found as an embroidered emblem upon the seat backs as well as engraved on the treadplates. Customers can also revel in Comfort Specification seats with palm fluting and contrast stitching, LED welcome lamps and Bentley's acclaimed Rotating Display.
Bentley Edition 8 celebrates the last Continental GT and Flying Spur V8
Image: Supplied
Bentley is pulling the plug on V8-powered versions of its Continental GT and Flying Spur.
As such the British carmaker has cooked up a special swansong model called the Edition 8. Available only in the US market, it offers customers a plethora of special features including blacked out exterior brightware, 22" alloy wheels in either a five- or 10-spoke design with self-levelling badges, a highly polished “jewel” filler cap and access to more than 60 vibrant exterior colours in the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Extended Paint range.
Image: Supplied
Edition 8 badging can be seen on the fender of the Continental GT and Continental GTC models, while on the Flying Spur the badge is located on the D Pillar. Inside, the Edition 8 motif can be found as an embroidered emblem upon the seat backs as well as engraved on the treadplates. Customers can also revel in Comfort Specification seats with palm fluting and contrast stitching, LED welcome lamps and Bentley's acclaimed Rotating Display.
Under the bonnet, the engine of all Edition 8 models remains untouched. This means you get a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 sending 405kW/770Nm to the rear axle via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Expect 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a VMAX of 318km/h.
