New GWM products to thrill farmers at 2024 Nampo harvest day
Image: Supplied
South African farmers will be the first to have a look and feel of the new GWM P500 bakkie, Tank 500 and the new Jolion Pro SUVs at the 2024 Nampo harvest day in Bothaville, Free State, from Tuesday to Friday.
The annual extravagance is known as the biggest agricultural show in the country.
This year’s theme is “Agriculture in a Digital Age”, and the Chinese brand will have some of its new cars with sophistication on display.
The P-Series is the brand’s bakkie offering available in single and double cabs, and for Nampo the brand will showcase the new and 5,440mm P500 luxury 4x4 double cab.
Highlights of the flagship bakkie include an electrically operated split tailgate that can flip down in one piece, or open horizontally in two sections.
Image: Denis Droppa
There’s also the choice of a hybrid 2.0l petrol turbo engine with 255kW and 648Nm on tap, or a 2.4l turbo diesel producing 135kW and 480Nm.
Typical of the brand, the cabin is a razzle-dazzle of features including a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and wireless charging.
The Tank 500 SUV is another new GWM behemoth. Measuring 5,070mm in length, 1,934mm in width and standing 1,905mm high, it comes in five- or electrically folding seven-seat configurations and has a boot capacity of 1,489l. Ground clearance is 224mm and approach/departure angles are 29.6/24 degrees.
Early indications point to the local specification being powered by a 2.0l petrol hybrid motor with 255kW and 648Nm and 11 driving modes, though in some markets it is sold with 3.0l V6 twin-turbo petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
It is also equipped with a permanent four-wheel drive system with adjustable torque-on-demand and an electronic differential locking mechanism, 20-inch wheels and a retractable sidestep.
More tech to be found in the SUV includes automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist, heated seats covered in leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger and digital instrument cluster.
While probably not the hard-knuckles Nampo tool you might expect, the new Haval Jolion Pro crossover with enhanced styling will also debut on the dusty fields. The sportier iteration of the popular urban crossover is available with a 2.0l petrol turbo engine outputting 170kW/380Nm with a choice between two- and all-wheel drive. A two-wheel drive petrol-electric hybrid with 179kW/530Nm is also available.
The company recently launched the new Tank 300 in petrol or petrol hybrid guise. It said it looks forward to spoiling South African farmers with an exclusive first view of the three new GWM products.
