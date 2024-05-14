New Models

WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31

14 May 2024 - 08:48 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Golf 8 GTI variant will be revealed at the Nurburgring 24 Hours on May 31.
The new Golf 8 GTI variant will be revealed at the Nurburgring 24 Hours on May 31.
Image: LinkedIn / Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Golf is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

To celebrate this milestone, the German carmaker is revealing a new GTI variant of its beloved hatchback on May 31 at Germany's annual Nürburgring 24 Hours touring car and GT endurance race. 

CEO Thomas Schäfer on May 13 posted a teaser video to his LinkedIn account, which shows intentionally pixelated footage of the car circulating the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. Though it's hard to pick out much detail, it appears the new GTI variant sports a new front bumper design and a unique set of alloy wheels.

You can be sure these revisions will be complemented by a host of other exterior and interior tweaks. We'd also bet on the inclusion of a fruitier exhaust system (probably something similar to the titanium Akrapovic system that graced the recent Clubsport 45) and a bump in power — the venerable EA888 2.0l turbo motor is up for it. 

So, Clubsport 50? Edition 50? Stay tuned for when all is revealed at the end of the month. 

READ MORE:

New Porsche 911 hybrid gets the green light

Porsche on Monday confirmed its new hybrid 911 is ready for series production.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa

Audi on Friday announced its new Q3 Urban Edition and Q3 Sportback Urban Edition models are available in Mzansi.
Motoring
4 days ago

The new VW California Camper is the ultimate road trip companion

The new California variant of the Volkswagen T7 Multivan minibus has been launched with outdoorsy lifestyles in mind.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31 New Models
  2. Stellantis, Leapmotor to start sales of budget EVs in nine European countries news
  3. JAC Motors boosts local operations with bigger parts warehouse news
  4. Toyota teams up with Rocket for enhanced customer safety news
  5. Bentley Edition 8 celebrates the last Continental GT and Flying Spur V8 New Models

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor