Alfa Romeo on Wednesday unveiled its new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport models. Built to honour the Italian carmaker's first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia (a feat accomplished by the 6C 1500 Super Sport) both feature an array of special features.
The exteriors of both vehicles are home to a new Quadrifoglio logo with a distinctive black background — the first time this colour has been used in the brand's 113-year history. Alfa Romeo has also made liberal use of carbon fibre with the mirror caps, bonnet, spoiler, side skirts and “V” section of the scudetto made of the weight-saving material. The Giulia takes it one step further with a carbon fibre roof and active front splitter designed to control air flow under the vehicle and thereby increase aerodynamic performance.
New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Three colours are on offer: Rosso Etna, metallic Nero Vulcano and Bianco Alfa (Giulia only).
Shared cabin upgrades include red carbon fibre inserts adorning the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels. While the front headrests are embellished with stitching of the Super Sport logo in red and the car’s model number in black, the steering wheel is upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fibre accents.
Power in both models is provided by Alfa Romeo's 2.9l turbocharged V6 engine making 387kW and 600Nm of torque. Meshed to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and exhaling through a (optional) titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, this fiery powertrain is matched to a mechanical limited-slip differential with specific tuning derived from the Giulia GTA.
The Quadrifoglio Super Sport models are set to be a rare sight on the world's roads, with Alfa Romeo confirming it will only build 275 examples of the Giulia and 175 of the Stelvio. At the time of writing both are under evaluation for the South African market.
