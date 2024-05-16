New Models

Meet the new Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition

16 May 2024 - 12:49 By Motoring Staff
The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition rides on 20" gloss black alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar on Thursday revealed its new F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition.

Built to commemorate Jaguar's 90th anniversary, it is also the final version of this luxury SUV before the British carmaker puts it out to pasture next year. Remember, from 2025 onwards Jaguar will only be offering fully electric vehicles to the buying public. 

Based on the R-Dynamic variant, the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition boasts a range of exterior enhancements including unique badging, 20" gloss black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, gloss black roof rails and front frog lights.

The cabin has been dressed up with supportive sports seats with contrast stitching, an ebony headlining and aluminium interior trim.

You can also look forward to a standard tyre pressure monitoring system, park assist, 360º camera, Meridian surround sound system, an electrically adjustable steering column and rear seat remote release levers.

The F-Pace SVR 575 Edition packs a 5.0l supercharged engine making 423kW and 700Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Buyers can choose from SE and HSE specifications with a choice of engines: a mild-hybrid or plug-in electric hybrid. The latter offers up to 64km of electric-only driving range and fast DC charging capability to top up the battery from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

If this doesn't float your boat, you can still purchase the flagship F-Pace VR 575 Edition, which packs a mighty 5.0l supercharged V8 making 423kW and 700Nm of torque. Exhaling through a variable valve active exhaust, it will send you from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds. 

Both the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and SVR 575 Edition are now available to order.

