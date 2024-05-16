We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.
Unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT has been a major success for the marque, with the 100,000th example set to be built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, early next year.
New Bentley Continental GT ready for June reveal
Image: Supplied
Bentley on Thursday confirmed its new Continental GT will be revealed in June.
The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model will be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.
Image: Supplied
