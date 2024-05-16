New Models

Toyota is testing its new electric Hilux in Thailand

16 May 2024 - 13:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota is testing the new battery-electric Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the carmaker prepares to manufacture the vehicle in Thailand by the end of 2025. File photo.
Toyota is testing the new battery-electric Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the carmaker prepares to manufacture the vehicle in Thailand by the end of 2025. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Artorn Pookasook

Toyota is testing the new battery-electric (BEV) Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the carmaker prepares to manufacture the vehicle in Thailand by the end of 2025, an executive said on Thursday.

Pickup trucks make up more than half of total vehicle sales in Thailand, a critical market for Toyota that has been flooded by a wave of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers and where the Japanese vehicle giant has a large manufacturing base.

“Our intention is to produce the Hilux BEV over here,” Pras Ganesh, executive vice-president of Toyota Asia told Reuters on the sidelines of the Future Mobility Asia summit.

Ganesh declined to provide details on pricing or production volume for the Hilux BEV, which will be Toyota's first EV pickup truck offering.

Rival Japanese carmaker Isuzu also plans to manufacture its electric D-Max pickup truck in Thailand, the Thai government said in March.

You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer

Armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday that its Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for specific Hilux Single Cab models is fully ...
Motoring
1 month ago

The vehicle will be primarily aimed at the Thai domestic market, but Ganesh said the carmaker will also consider exporting the Hilux BEV.

Toyota is testing the Hilux BEV for multiple use cases in varying road and temperature conditions.

“The more range I have to put on it, the more battery I have to put on it, which means the weight of the vehicle also becomes significantly heavier, which means the loading can be much less,” Ganesh said. “So 'is it going to meet the customer's usage needs?' is our biggest issue. We are trying to understand what they do.”

Trailing EV industry leaders Tesla and China's BYD, Toyota has profited from rising demand for hybrid vehicles as more consumers are embracing petrol-electric hybrids, the company's traditional strength.

Ganesh said Toyota expects hybrid sales to grow in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries where it faces rising competition in the segment from cost-competitive rivals, including Great Wall Motor.

In 2023, the company sold just more than 30,000 hybrid cars in Thailand, contributing about 11.5% of its overall vehicle sales in the country.

MORE:

Nio launches Onvo brand to challenge Tesla's best-selling model

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio on Wednesday launched the first vehicle in its new lower-priced brand Onvo which aims to compete with Tesla's ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover

Alfa Romeo on Wednesday unveiled its new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport models. Built to honour the Italian carmaker's first victory at ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31

The Volkswagen Golf is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate this milestone, the German carmaker is revealing a new GTI variant of ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota is testing its new electric Hilux in Thailand New Models
  2. Meet the new Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition New Models
  3. New Audi Freeway Plan Extension will cover you for 15 years/300,000km news
  4. Honda steps up electrification investment to $65bn news
  5. Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands news

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...