Functional equipment bundles have been created but the basic equipment includes high beam assist, a reversing camera and the USB package with more powerful ports. Customers can also order the parking package and the mirror package but from the Progressive equipment variant.
Powertrain choices are just the GLB 220d for now. It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine producing 140kW and 400Nm driving the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Safety assistance includes steering control, lane keeping assist and, for the first time, a trailer manoeuvring assist function with camera support and ESP trailer stabilisation for the GLB.
Prices
GLB 220 d: R1,116,100
GLB220 d seven-seater: R1,133,700
Refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB goes on sale in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLB is now available in South Africa featuring updated looks and specification. The front bumper is redesigned with visual underbody protection points and the radiator grille gets four horizontal louvres, much like its newer and larger GLC cousin.
More striking full-LED headlights and rear lights are added, as is a new Spectral blue metallic paint colour. In basic trim, the new GLB is fitted with 18" five twin-spoke alloy wheels, optionally 19" or 20" wheels.
The cabin is upgraded with the free-standing 7" instrument cluster melded with the 10.25" main display. A larger and wider multimedia hub with two 10.25" displays is available as an option and all feature the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system.
Image: Supplied
In its latest guise, the MBUX system has newly designed display styles in “Classic”, “Sporty” and “Discreet” themes. It also gets a more intelligent voice assistant that continually learns the driver’s patterns, preferences and routes. It can suggest personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions and drivers can also toggle between navigation, assistance and services modes.
Ten ambient light settings set the mood in the cabin for five or seven passengers and functions such as “media” and “phone” are operated via the touchscreen or the leather-clad multifunction steering wheel. Artico leather, which is a cheaper, more resilient and man-made substitute for real leather that sits between cloth and real leather upholstery can be optioned for the tiller, but there is no wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay functionality.
Image: Supplied
Functional equipment bundles have been created but the basic equipment includes high beam assist, a reversing camera and the USB package with more powerful ports. Customers can also order the parking package and the mirror package but from the Progressive equipment variant.
Powertrain choices are just the GLB 220d for now. It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine producing 140kW and 400Nm driving the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Safety assistance includes steering control, lane keeping assist and, for the first time, a trailer manoeuvring assist function with camera support and ESP trailer stabilisation for the GLB.
Prices
GLB 220 d: R1,116,100
GLB220 d seven-seater: R1,133,700
MORE:
New Mercedes-Benz GLA arrives in Mzansi
New Bentley Continental GT ready for June reveal
Toyota is testing its new electric Hilux in Thailand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos