Updated VW Golf GTI gets 195kW and ChatGPT intelligence
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The latest iteration has its looks sharpened through new LED Plus headlights and tail-light clusters and an illuminated Volkswagen badge. The latest generation of the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are optional and boast 15% more range than before.
The standard fitment wheel design is the 17" Richmond alloys, optionally the 19" Queenstown alloy that evokes the five oval semicircles design of the classic Detroit wheel that debuted with the Mk V Golf GTI. Chrome-plated twin-pipe exhaust ports complete the look.
Image: Supplied
Inside there are sports seats with integrated head restraints and the distinctive GTI check pattern. Red decorative stitching is applied on the seats, centre armrest, floor mats and multifunction steering wheel. The enhanced Golf GTI is also available with the optional “Vienna leather package”.
You'll also find brushed stainless-steel pedal caps, a black headliner and enhanced cockpit pro digital displays, with illuminated touch sliders for the climate control and volume control. The infotainment system is operated using a free-standing 32.8cm touch display now with ChatGPT artificial intelligence capability.
VWSA’s media and public relations manager Tebogo Losaba says the refreshed Golf GTI is under investigation for a South African introduction but nothing is confirmed yet.
