New Porsche 911 GTS gets T-Hybrid power boost

Porsche on Tuesday unveiled its new 911 Carrera GTS: the first street-legal hybrid variant of the German marque's iconic rear-engined sports car in production for over 60 years.

Equipped with the Porsche T-Hybrid system, the new 911 Carrera GTS is boosted by two electric motors juiced by a lightweight and compact (about the size of a conventional 12V starter battery) 400V battery pack offering 1.9kWh (gross) of energy storage.

The first motor forms part of the newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger and is neatly integrated between the compressor and turbine wheel where it functions to provide optimal boost pressure throughout the entire rev range. It also acts as a generator; producing up to 11kW of electrical power feeding back into the battery.