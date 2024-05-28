New Porsche 911 GTS gets T-Hybrid power boost
Porsche on Tuesday unveiled its new 911 Carrera GTS: the first street-legal hybrid variant of the German marque's iconic rear-engined sports car in production for over 60 years.
Equipped with the Porsche T-Hybrid system, the new 911 Carrera GTS is boosted by two electric motors juiced by a lightweight and compact (about the size of a conventional 12V starter battery) 400V battery pack offering 1.9kWh (gross) of energy storage.
The first motor forms part of the newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger and is neatly integrated between the compressor and turbine wheel where it functions to provide optimal boost pressure throughout the entire rev range. It also acts as a generator; producing up to 11kW of electrical power feeding back into the battery.
The second motor is sandwiched between the newly developed 357kW/570Nm 3.6l six-cylinder boxer engine and eight-speed PDK transmission. According to Porsche it offers from idle an additional 40kW and 150Nm of torque, driving total system output to 398kW and 610Nm. For some context, the outgoing 911 Carrera GTS made do with 353kW and 570Nm. Despite being 50kg heavier (batteries and electric motors do have their disadvantages), the new 911 Carrera GTS Coupé will blitz its way from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.0 seconds (a 0.4 second improvement) and reach a top speed of 312km/h. On the flip side, this hybrid system allows for CO2 emissions as low as 251g/km.
The suspension of the new 911 Carrera GTS has been comprehensively revised. For the first time, rear-axle steering comes as standard to boost high-speed stability and improve low-speed manoeuvrability. Porsche has integrated the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system into the high-voltage system of the performance hybrid. This enables the use of an electrohydraulic control system, which makes the system even more flexible and precise. The sports suspension with a variable damper system (PASM) and a ride height lowered by 10mm provide characteristic GTS handling.
For optimal traction when driving at the limit, Porsche has fitted the 911 Carrera GTS with staggered wheel sizes. While the front axle gets 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels shod with 245/35 profile rubber, the rear receives 21-inch wheels wearing wider 315/30 tyres.
Compared to its non-hybrid predecessor, the new 911 Carrera GTS stands out with updated exterior appointments including a pair of redesigned matrix LED headlights.
Fitted as standard and integrating all of the sports car's light functions into one unit, they not only streamline the front end appearance but also allow for noticeably larger cooling vents. Incorporating five vertically arranged active cooling air flaps, the latter adjust to the vehicle's real-time power demands. When power requirements are low (like cruising on the freeway) they close to optimise aerodynamics. When high, such as driving on a track, they open fully to allow a maximum amount of air to be directed towards the radiators.
At the rear you'll find a redesigned light strip with an integrated arc and Porsche logo; an update said to make the car appear deeper and wider than it did before. You will also spot a redesigned rear grille with five fins per side (the old car had nine fins per side) and a standard GTS-specific sports exhaust system delivering a more emotive soundtrack.
Interior revisions include a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with up to seven views (sadly, the analogue tachometer of old is no more), a cooled compartment for smartphones with an inductive charging function and the latest Porsche Communication Management system offering increased customisability and improved performance.
Aside from the 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche also revealed an updated 911 Carrera. Though this 'entry-level' model doesn't benefit from the T-Hybrid system, it does come with a 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine modified with a larger intercooler and stronger turbochargers. Kicking out 290kW and 450Nm of torque, Porsche says the new 911 Carrera Coupé will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package) and hit a top speed of 294km/h. Compared to its predecessor, this represents an improvement of 0.1 seconds and 1km/h respectively.
Now available to order, pricing including a three-year Porsche Driveplan is as follows:
911 Carrera — R2,477,000
911 Carrera Cabriolet — R2,746,000
911 Carrera GTS — R3,386,000
911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet — R3,654,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS — R3,546,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet — R3,814,000
911 Targa 4 GTS — R3,814,000