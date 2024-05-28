Options? Customers can specify a white background for the tachometer and speedometer via the MMI system; a tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS2 where the analogue dials initially came in white. Also available is an exclusive flat bottom suede steering wheel with a centre marking and, yes, you guessed it, more yellow contrast stitching. Audi, for some reason, recommends wearing gloves with this wheel, which is probably why every RS4 Avant Edition 25 model comes standard with a special pair made by Alpinestars for just in case.
The new Audi RS4 Avant Edition 25 is yellow, not mellow
Image: Supplied
Audi on Tuesday took the wraps off its RS4 Avant Edition 25. Available in limited numbers, this special wagon commemorates the B5-generation RS4 Avant launched in 1999: a rapid people and dog mover that packed a 2.7l biturbo six-cylinder engine pushing out 280kW. It became a cult classic and changed the way people thought about performance vehicles.
In a move that would make its predecessor happy, the RS4 Avant Edition 25 comes out swinging with a 2.9 twin-turbocharged V6 engine making 346kW; a 15kW increase over the standard RS4 Avant. This is matched to a maximum torque of 600Nm. Performance is rapid, with Audi claiming a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 300km/h. The cherry on top is a standard RS sport exhaust system with tailpipes finished in matt black. Yep, in case pedestrians don't see you they'll certainly hear you.
Image: Supplied
For optimised handling Audi has equipped the RS4 Avant Edition 25 with its track ready RS sport suspension pro: a manually adjustable coilover suspension ensuring a perfect combination of dynamics and comfort. From the factory it rides 10mm lower than a standard RS4 Avant and customers can drop it an extra 10mm should they wish.
Complementing this eyebrow-raising upgrade is the German carmaker's latest Quattro sport differential for increased driving fun (more drift when provoked), a firmly fixed subframe on the rear axle, optimised software for the eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, stiffer front control arms and increased negative camber on the front axle (+2º). Nice. To help reduce unsprung mass, the RS4 Avant Edition 25 is fitted with 20" Palladium matt forged wheels shod with sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa high performance road tyres.
Image: Supplied
Customers also receive a second set of wheels exclusively for track work: 20" matt black alloys fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres. Equipped with built-in sensors, they are capable of providing the driver with real time information about tyre pressure and temperature via a high performance control unit and dedicated phone app.
Imola Yellow paintwork is standard on the RS4 Avant Edition 25, though Audi says it is also offering Nardo Grey and Mythos Black. Boring. Other neat exterior tweaks include gloss black window trim, a black inlay in the rear lights, blacked out Audi rings and lettering and Matrix LED headlamp clusters with darkened bezels. The roof rails — standard on the common garden RS4 Avant — have been removed to give the vehicle a sportier silhouette.
Image: Supplied
But wait, there's more. Look closer and you'll spot side/rear privacy film as well as unique “RS4 edition 25 years” lettering engraved in the windows between the C- and D-pillars. There's also a bespoke appearance package that applies a carbon matt finish to the vehicle's front blades, side flaps, sill extensions, diffuser clip and wing mirror housings.
The cabin of the RS4 Avant Edition 25 has been revved up with lots of yellow stitching; floor mats with yellow RS4 logos and lettering and ultra supportive RS front bucket seats with lightweight carbon fibre backrests. Upholstered in a sporty combination of black leather and Dinamica, they sport yellow RS4 lettering on their headrests. Matt lettering on the centre console indicates each individual car’s sequential number, from 1 to 250.
Image: Supplied
Options? Customers can specify a white background for the tachometer and speedometer via the MMI system; a tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS2 where the analogue dials initially came in white. Also available is an exclusive flat bottom suede steering wheel with a centre marking and, yes, you guessed it, more yellow contrast stitching. Audi, for some reason, recommends wearing gloves with this wheel, which is probably why every RS4 Avant Edition 25 model comes standard with a special pair made by Alpinestars for just in case.
Audi confirmed it plans to built 250 units of the RS4 Avant Edition 25 and all are reserved for the European market. Pricing starts at €142,905 (R2,850,725).
