New Volkswagen Transporter reinterprets the past

Volkswagen on Wednesday dropped a teaser pic of its new near production ready Transporter. With market launch set for the first quarter of 2025, the seventh-generation of this popular van incorporates design cues from previous generations.
“We are transferring the DNA of our icon into modern times with the new Transporter,” said chief designer Albert Kirzinger. “The details of the seventh Bulli generation pick up the characteristic design features of its predecessors and give them a new interpretation.”
According to Kirzinger, the radiator grille gives a nod to the T5 while the headlights are inspired by the units used on the T6.1. The overall design of the front end, however, is clearly in line with the German carmaker's recently launched Multivan and ID. Buzz duo.
Measuring between 5,050mm and 5,450mm in length, depending on the model variant, the silhouette of the new Transporter is defined by what Kirzinger refers to as the Bulli line: a unique contour separating the upper and lower areas of the body. A tribute to the iconic T1, this feature is complemented by a choice of new wheel rim designs ranging from 16" to 19". Particularly striking is the 19" Indianapolis alloy wheel with its diamond cut rim flange as well as six black spokes and inner surfaces.
Optimally accessible again is the fuel filler flap integrated in the area of the B-pillar of the diesel and plug-in hybrid versions, as on the T6.1 and Crafter. The charging socket flap of the plug-in hybrids and electric models is under the right headlight.
At the rear, customers will be able to specify their seventh-generation Transporter with a tailgate or rear wing doors (model dependent). New tail light clusters feature LED dots towards the sides to create a stylistic bridge to the T5. Linking these units is a horizontal line below the rear window and a black handle strip above the number plate.
“As always with a Volkswagen commercial vehicle, there is no line that is not logical,” said Kirzinger. “The horizontal lines below the rear window and above the handle strip are a good example of this, framing the Volkswagen logo and extending into the tail lights with millimetre precision.”
Form again follows function on the seventh Transporter. The tailgate or wing doors are another example: their recess extends far into the bumper, resulting in a low load sill height of only 575mm to 638mm (again, model dependent).
Pre-sales of the new Transporter have begun in Europe with pricing starting at €36,780 (R732,259).
New Volkswagen Transporter reinterprets the past
Image: Supplied
