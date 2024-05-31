The Wagoneer S Launch Edition models will sport elegant dark accent cues, 20" gloss black alloy wheels and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Jeep has also decided to forgo the use of chrome and incorporate more environmentally friendly processes and materials.
New electric Jeep Wagoneer S set for markets around the world
Image: Supplied
Jeep on Thursday unveiled its new Wagoneer S: the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle destined for release in markets around the world. Following on from the Avenger launched in 2022, this newcomer is the US carmaker's second electric vehicle.
The Wagoneer S is built on Stellantis' BEV-native STLA Large platform; an especially rigid chassis offering 35% more torsional stiffness over previous midsize Jeep SUVs. The benefit of this is not only a more comfortable ride but also improved handling.
Power is provided by a 400V, 100kWh lithium-ion battery juicing two electric motors; one on each axle. Power output is 441kW/800Nm and the Wagoneer S will go from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, according to Jeep. Range? On a charge you're looking at a bit more than 480km in optimal driving conditions. Plugged into a DC fast charger, the SUV's battery will go from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes.
Image: Supplied
The sports car-rivalling straight line performance of the Wagoneer S is complemented by proper off-roading credentials capable of delivering you and your passengers across most challenging terrains. Jeep's newly developed 4xe electric all-wheel drive system is fitted as standard and paired to the marque's renowned Selec-Terrain active traction management system offering customers five driving modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.
The Wagoneer S is instantly recognisable as a Jeep thanks to its seven-slot front grille. No longer required to channel air for engine cooling purposes, this feature is enclosed and fitted with ambient lighting elements. To improve battery consumption the five-seater SUV with its signature Wagoneer silhouette boasts an aerodynamic front end with a bonnet and windscreen angled for optimal performance and efficiency at high speeds; the effect of which is amplified by a cantilevered rear spoiler.
By using state-of-the-art tools and a rigorous testing and development process (including wind tunnel tests), the carmaker whittled the vehicle's drag coefficient down to 0.29, which is the lowest CD ever for a Jeep and about 15% better than the average SUV.
Image: Supplied
The Wagoneer S Launch Edition models will sport elegant dark accent cues, 20" gloss black alloy wheels and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Jeep has also decided to forgo the use of chrome and incorporate more environmentally friendly processes and materials.
The cabin is a tech lover's dream with the Wagoneer S equipped as standard with a trio of high-definition screens: a 12.3" digital instrument cluster, 12.3" central touchscreen and 10.25" front passenger screen. All three are housed in a cross-car wing sculpture with a visually continuous display that spans the width of the front instrument panel with wine red accent stitching and chiselled metal decorative trim.
Other highlights include a flat bottom steering wheel featuring a twin-spoke design and anti-microbial surface coating; electronic door releases, customisable LED mood lighting (up to 64 hues), Uconnect 5 infotainment system, 360º view camera, heated and ventilated front/rear seats and a 1,160W, 19-speaker McIntosh signature audio system.
Image: Supplied
The use of recycled resources and materials were consciously integrated into the Jeep Wagoneer S. The seating, console, doors and instrument panel surfaces feature a non-leather synthetic material. Additional appointments include a premium microfibre suede headliner and premium carpets comprised of recycled pre- and post-consumer materials.
Customers can look forward to a host of driver-assist technologies, including active driving assist, intersection collision assist, drowsy driver detection and traffic sign recognition. Over the air updates ensure keeping vehicle systems up to date is a breeze.
Jeep confirmed the new Wagoneer S will be available in the US and Canada from the second half of 2024. Selected global markets will take delivery thereafter.
