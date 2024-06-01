New Models

WATCH | Say hello to the fiery new VW Golf GTI Clubsport

01 June 2024 - 10:49 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Volkswagen on Friday revealed its new GTI Clubsport at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Unveiled by legendary German race car driver Hans-Joachim Stuck, this apex hot-hatchback stands out from its lesser siblings courtesy of revamped (and standard) LED Plus headlights, an illuminated VW logo, redesigned tail light clusters and a large roof spoiler. 

The GTI Clubsport rides on a new set of 19-inch “Queenstown” alloy wheels featuring striking design of five oval semicircles; a nod to the classic Detroit wheel introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI. Buyers can also specify optional 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels. Weighing 8kg each, they reduce unsprung mass and optimise performance. 

In the cabin you can look forward to a newly developed multifunction leather sports steering wheel and updated infotainment system, which Volkswagen claims is “extremely intuitive and ensures that the driver can concentrate even better on the road ahead”. Other goodies include the marque's latest voice assistant IDA with Chat GPT integration.

Performance is fiery with the firm's 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged EA888 engine tuned to deliver 221kW and 400Nm of torque. Sent to the front wheels via an electronically controlled front differential lock, Volkswagen claims the GTI Clubsport will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. Spec the optional Race package and the Wolfsburg manufacturer will increase this 267km/h.

Another highlight of the GTI Clubsport is the new Special driving profile that tailors the car's systems to suit the characteristics of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. To compensate for the undulations typical of this fearsome circuit, maximum performance is achieved by means of a specific vertical set-up of the (optional) DCC adaptive chassis control and a modified lateral dynamics set-up of the fitted-as-standard Vehicle Dynamics Manager.

READ MORE

New electric Jeep Wagoneer S set for markets around the world

Jeep on Thursday unveiled its new Wagoneer S: the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) destined for release in markets around the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

BMW M3 Competition gets more power, subtle styling revisions

The accomplished G80-generation BMW M3 has been treated to a subtle makeover, ushering in updated exterior styling, enhanced cabin tech and a slight ...
Motoring
2 days ago

The new Audi RS4 Avant Edition 25 is yellow, not mellow

Audi on Tuesday took the wraps off its RS4 Avant Edition 25. Available in limited numbers, this special wagon commemorates the B5-generation RS4 ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Say hello to the fiery new VW Golf GTI Clubsport New Models
  2. Geneva's annual motor show to end after more than a century news
  3. New electric Jeep Wagoneer S set for markets around the world New Models
  4. Operations director Rob White departs floundering Alpine F1 team Motorsport
  5. Tesla to recall more than 125,000 vehicles over seat belt warning system news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...