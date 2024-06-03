New Models

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado local pricing and specs

03 June 2024 - 15:08 By Motoring Reporter
The new Land Cruiser Prado shares its underpinnings with the Land Cruiser 300.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has announced local pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser Prado line-up. 

Unveiled in August last year, the boxy seven-seater slots in beneath the Land Cruiser 300 and shares the same GA-F platform for improved torsional stiffness. Compared with the outgoing fourth-generation model, the new Prado sees body rigidity rising by 30% and frame rigidity 50%; advancements that positively effect the vehicle's ride and handling. 

All new Prado models roll on 18" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has also increased wheel articulation across the range for enhanced off-road performance and on flagship 2.8GD VX-R models installed a new stabiliser disconnect mechanism, which allows drivers, at a push of a button, to alter the effect of the front sway bar when traversing harsh terrain. While all models boast four-wheel drive, active traction control, crawl control and a low-range transfer case, the VX-R benefits from a multi-terrain monitor, multi-terrain select, centre diff-lock and Torsen limited-slip diff.

The new Prado line-up starts with the entry level 2.8GD TX, which comes equipped as standard with LED headlamps and fog lights; front/rear mudguards, powered rear hatch and colour-coded auto retractable side mirrors (with blind spot monitoring). You also get roof rails, side steps and a set of sporty black 18" alloy wheels with 265/65 tyres.

The new Prado offers 216mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 30º and departure angle of 17º.
Image: Supplied

Interior appointments include leather seats, four-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, electrochroamatic rear view mirror, 7" multi-information drivers display and an 8" infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wired to six loudspeakers. Customers can also look forward to heated/ventilated front seats, a reversing camera, front/rear park sensors, seven USB-C ports and manually folding third row seating. 

Standard active safety systems on the Prado TX come in the form of tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes with brake assist and EBD, hill assist, vehicle stability control, trailer assist control, downhill assist, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit and lane trace assist.

Prado VX models benefit from a 12.3" digital instrument cluster.
Image: Supplied

The 2.8GD VX-R ups the ante with adaptive LED headlamps, a moonroof and rain-sensing wipers. In the cabin you'll discover additional niceties such as a digital rear view mirror, 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system wired to 10 speakers and a 12.3" digital instrument cluster. Toyota has also fitted power folding third row seating, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, heads up display and a fridge in the centre console. 

To celebrate the launch of the new Prado, Toyota is offering a limited number of 2.8GD VX-R First Edition models fitted with unique styling cues. These include bi-tone paintwork, retro-inspired circular headlamps, First Edition badges and steering wheel.

The First Edition model gets retro-inspired round headlamps.
Image: Supplied

All models in the new Prado range are powered by the carmaker's 2.8l GD-6 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 150kW from 3,000rpm to 3,400rpm and 500Nm of torque from 1,600rpm to 2,800rpm. Offering four drive modes (standard, eco, normal and sport), this unit sends power to all four wheels via a new eight-speed transmission. Toyota claims it will consume 7.9l/100km on the combined cycle. Equipped with a gigantic 110l fuel tank, this equates to an impressive maximum driving range of nearly 1,400km. 

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado line-up is now on sale in South Africa. Pricing:

Prado 2.8GD TX: from R1,296,300

Prado 2.8GD VX-R: from R1,448,900

Prado 2.8GD VX-R First Edition: from R1,462,400

Prado 2.8GD VX-R First Edition Bi-Tone: from R1,472,600

Pricing includes a nine-service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. 

