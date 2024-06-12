New Models

BYD Dolphin launched as Mzansi's cheapest electric vehicle

12 June 2024 - 16:34
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The BYD Dolphin is the latest electric car from the Chinese brand with approachable pricing.
The BYD Dolphin is the latest electric car from the Chinese brand with approachable pricing.
Image: SUPPLIED   

Chinese brand BYD, abbreviated from Build Your Dreams, has quietly launched South Africa's cheapest electric car.

The new BYD Dolphin is a mid-sized electric hatchback, the size of the Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. 

Two Dolphin models are on offer, with prices starting from R539,900 for the standard model and R599,900 for the extended range. It undercuts the GWM Ora O3 which was previously the country’s most affordable electric car with a starting price of R686,950.

In 2023 BYD was the world’s top-selling battery electric vehicle manufacturer, a title recently regained by Tesla.

The first product from the Chinese brand to enter the South African new car market was the electric Atto 3 crossover in June 2023, but BYD’s footprint in South Africa can be traced back further to 2021 when the Golden Arrow bus company imported two electric BYD buses for operations in Cape Town.

The BYD Dolphin interior, seen here in stylish and aquatic blue upholstery, features digital displays.
The BYD Dolphin interior, seen here in stylish and aquatic blue upholstery, features digital displays.
Image: SUPPLIED

On offer in the Dolphin for the keen pricing is a 345l boot with the rear seats up and 1,310l when folded down, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and satnav, faux leather upholstery, keyless start, LED lights with auto on-off and high beam assist, and a 360-degree view monitor as part of amenities in both vehicles.

The standard Dolphin is powered by an electric motor with output of 70kW and 180Nm. Top speed is 150km/h with a driving range of 340km. The pricier Extended range model with a larger battery has 150kW and 310Nm on tap, a top speed of 159km/h and a driving range of 427km.

Safety and driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, hill-start assist and hill-holder.

The stylish electric hatchback has a host of luxury and safety features.
The stylish electric hatchback has a host of luxury and safety features.
Image: SUPPLIED

The seemingly media shy company’s website lists six dealers: two in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern and Western Cape. 

All BYD models come standard with a five-year/100,000km service plan and 200,000km service intervals. The warranty is five-years/100,000km for the vehicle and eight-years/100,000km for the battery.

Pricing:

  • BYD Dolphin standard — R539,900
  • BYD Dolphin Extended — R599,900

 

READ MORE:

New MINI Cooper five-door offers added practicality

MINI on Wednesday revealed a new five-door version of its latest Cooper hatchback.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Luxurious new LDV D90 SUV to go on sale in fourth quarter

The first two examples of the LDV D90 SUV have arrived in South Africa, making it the first country in the world outside China to receive this new ...
Motoring
5 days ago

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado local pricing and specs

Toyota has announced local pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser Prado line-up.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mercedes-Benz Vito arrives in South Africa New Models
  2. Fisker to recall 18,000 vehicles in latest setback news
  3. BYD Dolphin launched as Mzansi's cheapest electric vehicle New Models
  4. New MINI Cooper five-door offers added practicality New Models
  5. Willow Springs Raceway could be yours for about R41m Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...