New Mercedes-Benz Vito arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-Benz Vito has touched down in Mzansi offering refreshed styling, increased interior comfort, more driver-assistance systems and improved functionality.
Seven Vito derivatives are on offer, starting with the utilitarian panel van model aimed at meeting the needs of the most demanding load-luggers. All feature a sharper front end with re-profiled headlamps, a sleek new bumper design and distinctive radiator grille. Fifteen paint colours are on offer including eye-catching new additions: Alpine Grey and Vintage Blue.
Image: SUPPLIED
A pair of sliding side doors offer easy access to the Vito panel van's capacious cargo area which, according to Mercedes-Benz, measures 6.6 cubic metres. The German carmaker has kept the vehicle's height below two metres; a feature that makes it far safer to pilot through underground parking lots and other constrained urban environments.
Complementing the functional Vito panel van is the more people friendly Mixto offering seating for five, and the Tourer that can transport up to eight adult passengers with ease. All three model variants can be had in either entry-level Base or flagship Pro trim lines.
Image: Supplied
Both offer a generous amount of standard features including hill start assist, Tempmatic semi-automatic air conditioning, a 10.25-inch Mbux touchscreen infotainment system, 5.5-inch colour driving display, multi function steering wheel, Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, centre console stowage, cruise control, Eco start/stop and leather upholstery. Options extras include a removable cup holder, USB-C ports and an open storage area.
While all new Mercedes-Benz Vito models come paired to a capable 100kW/330Nm 2.0l four-cylinder '114' turbodiesel engine, the Mixto and Tourer can be had with the marque's more potent '116' diesel mill churning out 120kW and 380Nm of torque from the same displacement. Panel vans are paired to an old-school six-speed manual gearbox while the Mixto and Tourer benefit from the carmaker's nine-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing as follows:
Mercedes-Benz 114 CDI Panel Van Base: R874,000
Mercedes-Benz 114 CDI Panel Van Pro: R897,000
Mercedes-Benz 114 CDI Mixto Base: R966,000
Mercedes-Benz 116 CDI Mixto Pro: R1,023,500
Mercedes-Benz 114 CDI Tourer Base: R1,112,700
Mercedes-Benz 114 CDI Tourer Pro: R1,135,700
Mercedes-Benz 116 CDI Tourer Pro: R1,158,700
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.
