New Models

Honda to start selling micro-sized electric vans in October

13 June 2024 - 08:53 By Reuters
The small electric commercial van will have a cruising range of 245km.
Image: Supplied

Honda will start selling a micro-sized electric van targeted at Japan's delivery industry in October, the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, joining an increasingly crowded part of the market.

The small electric commercial van will have a cruising range of 245km, the company said. It will be classed as a "kei" vehicle, which are low-powered, low-taxed domestic vehicles.

The launch of the new model comes as Japan's second-biggest carmaker by volume separately plans to start selling an electric kei passenger car next year.

Honda is a powerhouse in Japan's substantial market of kei micro-sized cars. Its N-Box model has long topped the ranks of Japan's kei passenger vehicle market.

Micro kei vehicles are hugely popular among businesses and households to deliver agriculture produce, parcels and other goods in urban areas and the countryside in Japan, in part due to their relatively cheap price.

The rollout comes months after Toyota delayed the launch of a small electric van  it is developing with Suzuki and Daihatsu after a safety test scandal at Daihatsu.

Mitsubishi in December 2023 relaunched its own small commercial van, Minicab EV.

