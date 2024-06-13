New Opel Corsa local pricing and specs announced

After making its international premiere in October 2023, the new Opel Corsa line-up has arrived in Mzansi to do battle against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio.

As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker's “Vizor” front fascia design giving it more attitude than the outgoing model. Flanked by a pair of LED headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a rakish shark-fin roof antenna and black Corsa lettering across the breadth of the bootlid.

Three Corsa derivatives are available from launch starting with the entry-level Lite model. Rolling on 16-inch black alloy wheels it features colour-coded door handles and bumpers, B-pillars and a roof spoiler with a grained black finish, and manual folding side mirrors.