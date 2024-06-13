New Opel Corsa local pricing and specs announced
After making its international premiere in October 2023, the new Opel Corsa line-up has arrived in Mzansi to do battle against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio.
As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker's “Vizor” front fascia design giving it more attitude than the outgoing model. Flanked by a pair of LED headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a rakish shark-fin roof antenna and black Corsa lettering across the breadth of the bootlid.
Three Corsa derivatives are available from launch starting with the entry-level Lite model. Rolling on 16-inch black alloy wheels it features colour-coded door handles and bumpers, B-pillars and a roof spoiler with a grained black finish, and manual folding side mirrors.
Inside the cabin you will find jet black cloth seat upholstery, manual air conditioning, automatic headlamps with high-beam assist, front/rear electric windows, cruise control and an electrochromatic rear-view mirror. Infotainment duties are handled by Opel's 10-inch touchscreen IntelliLink system offering radio, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. An analogue tachometer and speedometer sandwich a 3.5-inch multicolour driving display.
Safety features include ESP, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, tyre pressure monitoring, front pedestrian detection, ISOFIX anchor points and six airbags.
Next in the line-up is the mid-tier Corse Edition that comes equipped with additional niceties such as front LED fog lamps, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, electric folding side mirrors, front parking sensors, 180° view parking camera, blind-spot alert and Smartphone MirrorLink, which unlocks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The top of the range Corsa GS Line stands out with bicolour diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels; a chrome-styled grille and beltline, B-pillars and roof spoiler with a gloss black finish and a black two-tone roof. Notable interior upgrades come in the form of jet black cloth/leatherette seat upholstery, electronic climate control, heated side mirrors, rain sensitive wipers, traffic-sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert and low speed collision mitigation. Another nice touch is a multifunction steering wrapped in premium leather.
All three Corsa models are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. In the Lite and Edition it makes 74kW and 205Nm and comes paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Expect 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 194km/h. The flagship GS Line gets a six-speed automatic gearbox and a more potent state of tune; 96kW and 230Nm allowing for 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 208km/h. It also gets rear disc brakes, while the Corsa Lite and Edition models make do with drums.
Now available at Opel dealers, pricing for the new 2024 Corsa range is as follows:
Lite 1.2T: R374,900
Edition 1.2T: R394,900
GS Line 1.2T: R459,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.